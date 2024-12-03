Matches (35)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
U19 Asia Cup (4)
WBBL (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SMAT (18)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
B'desh U19 vs SL Under-19s, 9th Match, Group B at Dubai, U19 Asia Cup, Dec 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), December 03, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
What will be the toss result?
BD19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
BD19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
B'desh U19
W
W
W
L
W
SL Under-19s
L
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:21
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|YODI no. 1544
|Match days
|03 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English