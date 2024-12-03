Matches (35)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
U19 Asia Cup (4)
WBBL (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SMAT (18)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)

B'desh U19 vs SL Under-19s, 9th Match, Group B at Dubai, U19 Asia Cup, Dec 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), December 03, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
PrevNext
Bangladesh Under-19s FlagBangladesh Under-19s
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
BD19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
BD19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:21
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberYODI no. 1544
Match days03 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
UAE191102
PAK191102
IND191010
JPN191010
Group B
TeamMWLPT
SL192204
BD192204
AFG192020
NEP192020
Full Table