Fareed, Qais, Zahir take down Pakistan to set up gold-medal match with India

After being sent in, Pakistan were 44 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. Fareed removed Rohail Nazir in the seventh over before the two wristspinners, Qais and Zahir, worked their magic. As a result, Pakistan slid from 49 for 1 to 83 for 7. Arafat Minhas and Aamer Jamal helped them cross the 100-run mark by adding 26 off 21 balls for the eighth wicket before they lost the final three wickets in a space of six runs. Fareed picked up two of those.