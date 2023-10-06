Matches (7)
RESULT
2nd Semi-Final, Hangzhou, October 06, 2023, Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition
Pakistan FlagPakistan
115
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(17.5/20 ov, T:116) 116/6

Afghanistan won by 4 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

Fareed, Qais, Zahir take down Pakistan to set up gold-medal match with India

Fareed, Qais and Zahir shared seven wickets between them to bowl Pakistan out for 115

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Oct-2023 • 1 hr ago
Afghanistan 116 for 6 (Noor 39, Naib 26*, Minhas 2-11, Qadir 2-20) beat Pakistan 115 (Yousuf 24, Fareed 3-15, Qais 2-11, Zahir 2-20) by four wickets
Fareed Ahmad, Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan shared seven wickets to skittle out Pakistan for 115 before Gulbadin Naib finished the chase that Noor Ali Zadran had set with a steady knock. Afghanistan will now face India in the gold-medal match.
After being sent in, Pakistan were 44 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. Fareed removed Rohail Nazir in the seventh over before the two wristspinners, Qais and Zahir, worked their magic. As a result, Pakistan slid from 49 for 1 to 83 for 7. Arafat Minhas and Aamer Jamal helped them cross the 100-run mark by adding 26 off 21 balls for the eighth wicket before they lost the final three wickets in a space of six runs. Fareed picked up two of those.
In reply, Afghanistan lost three wickets inside the powerplay but Noor kept them going. He found an ally in Afsar Zazai with whom he added 36 off 44 for the fourth wicket. But Noor then skied one to short fine leg off Sufiyan Muqeem before Usman Qadir struck two quick blows to reduce Afghanistan to 84 for 6.
But captain Naib smacked three sixes and a four to ensure there were no further hiccups, finishing unbeaten on 26 off 19 to take Afghanistan home with 13 balls to spare.
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Sediqullah Atal
lbw54
Mohammad Shahzad
bowled912
Noor Ali Zadran
caught3933
Shahidullah
caught02
Afsar Zazai
caught1321
Karim Janat
caught37
Gulbadin Naib
not out2619
Sharafuddin Ashraf
not out610
Extras(b 4, lb 5, nb 1, w 5)
Total116(6 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NEP220410.275
MDV2112-1.700
MNG2020-11.575
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
HKG22043.507
JPN2112-0.015
CAM2020-3.500
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MAL22046.675
SGP21120.650
THAI2020-7.325
Full Table
