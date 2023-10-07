Rakibul's last-ball four seals bronze medal for Bangladesh in Asian Games
Second-seed Pakistan finish without a medal in Hangzhou
A last-ball four from Rakibul Hasan helped Bangladesh claim bronze at the Asian Games overcoming Pakistan's challenge in Hangzhou.
Bangladesh needed to score 65 in five overs in the rain-hit game after the target was adjusted by DLS. Earlier, Pakistan had made 48 for 1 after a delayed start but their innings was curtailed after five overs when rain arrived for a second time.
Arshad Iqbal's double-wicket jolt in the opening over of Bangladesh's innings had given Pakistan the early advantage in the chase, but Afif Hossain's 11-ball 20 and Yasir Ali's 16-ball 38 brought Bangladesh back. Yasir very nearly took Bangladesh home himself, but his dismissal in the penultimate ball of the game made it a do-or-die final delivery for the incoming batter Rakibul. But Sufiyan Muqeem failed to defend 20 off the last over, with Yasir scoring 16 runs - including two sixes - off the first four balls, and Rakibul then finishing it off with a boundary.
Pakistan's innings was started off by a 47-run stand between Khushdil Shah and Mirza Baig after rain delayed the start. Their stand lasted 4.4 overs with Baig the aggressor, scoring 32 in 18. Left-arm spinner Rakibul was also the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with his two overs going for only 12 runs.