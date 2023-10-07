Matches (10)
3rd Place Play-off, Hangzhou, October 07, 2023, Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(5/5 ov) 48/1
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(5/5 ov, T:65) 65/4

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets (with 0 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Report

Rakibul's last-ball four seals bronze medal for Bangladesh in Asian Games

Second-seed Pakistan finish without a medal in Hangzhou

ESPNcricinfo staff
07-Oct-2023 • 1 hr ago
File photo: Yasir Ali's 16-ball 38 was the difference  •  Getty Images

A last-ball four from Rakibul Hasan helped Bangladesh claim bronze at the Asian Games overcoming Pakistan's challenge in Hangzhou.
Bangladesh needed to score 65 in five overs in the rain-hit game after the target was adjusted by DLS. Earlier, Pakistan had made 48 for 1 after a delayed start but their innings was curtailed after five overs when rain arrived for a second time.
Arshad Iqbal's double-wicket jolt in the opening over of Bangladesh's innings had given Pakistan the early advantage in the chase, but Afif Hossain's 11-ball 20 and Yasir Ali's 16-ball 38 brought Bangladesh back. Yasir very nearly took Bangladesh home himself, but his dismissal in the penultimate ball of the game made it a do-or-die final delivery for the incoming batter Rakibul. But Sufiyan Muqeem failed to defend 20 off the last over, with Yasir scoring 16 runs - including two sixes - off the first four balls, and Rakibul then finishing it off with a boundary.
Pakistan's innings was started off by a 47-run stand between Khushdil Shah and Mirza Baig after rain delayed the start. Their stand lasted 4.4 overs with Baig the aggressor, scoring 32 in 18. Left-arm spinner Rakibul was also the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with his two overs going for only 12 runs.
Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Zakir Hasan
caught02
Afif Hossain
caught2011
Saif Hassan
caught01
Yasir Ali
bowled3416
Jaker Ali
not out00
Rakibul Hasan
not out41
Extras(b 4, nb 1, w 2)
Total65(4 wkts; 5 ovs)
Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NEP220410.275
MDV2112-1.700
MNG2020-11.575
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
HKG22043.507
JPN2112-0.015
CAM2020-3.500
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MAL22046.675
SGP21120.650
THAI2020-7.325
Full Table
