South Africa bowl, David and Hardie make ODI debuts

Both teams made extensive changes, with the hosts bringing in Andile Phehlukwayo as a second allrounder

South Africa chose to bowl vs Australia

Tim David and Aaron Hardie were handed their first ODI caps - both also debuted on the T20I leg of the South African tour - as Australia were put in bat in Bloemfontein. South Africa made three changes, all in their bowling attack, and were forced to call in Andile Phehlukwayo, who was added to the squad this morning as cover for Sisanda Magala.

Phehlukwayo will play the role of a second allrounder alongside Marco Jansen, even though South Africa have only one allrounder in their World Cup squad. Magala, who is part of South Africa's World Cup squad, remains unavailable for selection after sustaining a knee injury. Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj were replaced by Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi while the batting line-up, which, barring Temba Bavuma, struggled on Thursday, was unchanged.

Australia also made their changes in the bowling department. Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood and Ashton Agar have been rested with David, Hardie and Nathan Ellis brought in. Like South Africa, Australia have an injury concern after Spencer Johnson "sustained a minor hamstring strain", according to CA. Michael Neser will join the squad in Potchefstroom ahead of the third ODI while Johnson is set to be treated conservatively but will remain with the squad and travel to India as planned.

Cameron Green is unavailable through concussion so Marnus Labuschagne, whose match-winning knock won the first ODI for Australia, is in at No.4.

It is a warmer day in the Free State than when the series began, with daytime highs in the early 30s Celsius and temperatures only expected to drop into the teens by nightfall.

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.