Neser added to Australia's ODI squad in South Africa

Michael Neser has been called into Australia's ODI squad in South Africa to provide them with an extra pace bowler for the backend of the series.

Neser, 33, has two ODI caps to his name which he earned on the 2018 tour of England. He will join the tour in Potchefstroom ahead of the third game.

"'[He] is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour," selector Tony Dodemaide said.

Spencer Johnson , the left-arm quick who himself was added to the ODI squad as a replacement for Mitchell Starc, has picked up a minor hamstring injury. Johnson will remain on the tour, and continue to India with the squad, but a cautious approach will be taken with him.

ODI captain Pat Cummins is not yet available as he continues his recovery from the wrist injury sustained in the Ashes. Starc is still overcoming a groin problem although there is hope both will be available for at least some of the three-match series in India which precedes the World Cup.

Australia are juggling a number of injuries ahead of the tournament with Steven Smith (wrist) and Glenn Maxwell (ankle) also in the recovery stage, although Maxwell was always due to miss the ODIs in South Africa for the birth of his first child.

Cameron Green was added to list during the first ODI in Bloemfontein when he retired hurt after being hit on the helmet by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer and was later subbed out with concussion. He has been ruled out for at least eight days on the protocols.

Nathan Ellis is the other specialist pace bowler currently with the squad while allrounder Aaron Hardie is also available. Australia were already set to rotate through their squad during the five games in South Africa which could create opportunities for the likes of Hardie and Tim David.