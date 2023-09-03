Maharaj returns as SA bat; Sangha, Johnson and Turner in for Australia

South Africa chose to bat v Australia

This is Maharaj's first international since March when he suffered the injury in a Test against West Indies. He was expected to be out for the rest of the year but has made a remarkable recovery and is in line for World Cup selection. Maharaj was selected in place of Tabraiz Shamsi, who played the first two matches.

Breetzke and Ferreira came in for Rassie van der Dussen and Dewald Brevis respectively, but neither was given an opportunity to keep wicket. Tristan Stubbs will continue in that role after being handed the gloves at the start of the series. South Africa stuck to three quicks in Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams and Gerald Coetzee, with Sisanda Magala unavailable due to a knee injury and no word on whether he will be fit for the naming of the World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Australia made one change in their lower middle order and brought in Ashton Turner for Aaron Hardie and rotated their attack. Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff made way for Tanveer Sangha and Spencer Johnson.

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Matthew Breetzke, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Donovan Ferreira, 6 Tristan Stubbs (wk), 7 Bjorn Fortuin, 8 Keshav Maharaj 9 Gerald Coetzee 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Lungi Ngidi