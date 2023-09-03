Matches (13)
Innings break
3rd T20I, Durban, September 03, 2023, Australia tour of South Africa
South Africa chose to bat.

Report

Maharaj returns as SA bat; Sangha, Johnson and Turner in for Australia

South Africa have also handed out debuts to Matthew Breetzke and Donovan Ferreira

Firdose Moonda
03-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Australia have sealed the series 2-0&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa chose to bat v Australia
South Africa emptied their bench in search of a consolation win in the three-match T20I series against Australia and handed out debuts to Matthew Breetzke and Donovan Ferreira while welcoming back Keshav Maharaj from an Achilles rupture.
This is Maharaj's first international since March when he suffered the injury in a Test against West Indies. He was expected to be out for the rest of the year but has made a remarkable recovery and is in line for World Cup selection. Maharaj was selected in place of Tabraiz Shamsi, who played the first two matches.
Breetzke and Ferreira came in for Rassie van der Dussen and Dewald Brevis respectively, but neither was given an opportunity to keep wicket. Tristan Stubbs will continue in that role after being handed the gloves at the start of the series. South Africa stuck to three quicks in Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams and Gerald Coetzee, with Sisanda Magala unavailable due to a knee injury and no word on whether he will be fit for the naming of the World Cup squad on Tuesday.
Australia made one change in their lower middle order and brought in Ashton Turner for Aaron Hardie and rotated their attack. Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff made way for Tanveer Sangha and Spencer Johnson.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Matthew Breetzke, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Donovan Ferreira, 6 Tristan Stubbs (wk), 7 Bjorn Fortuin, 8 Keshav Maharaj 9 Gerald Coetzee 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Lungi Ngidi
Australia: 1 Matthew Short, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (c), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Ashton Turner, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Spencer Johnson, 11 Tanveer Sangha
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Over 20 • SA 190/8

Donovan Ferreira run out (†Inglis) 48 (21b 1x4 5x6 31m) SR: 228.57
W
South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RR Hendricks
caught4230
T Bavuma
caught01
MP Breetzke
caught57
AK Markram
caught4123
T Stubbs
caught2516
D Ferreira
run out4821
BC Fortuin
caught03
G Coetzee
caught1311
KA Maharaj
not out97
L Ngidi
not out22
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total190(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
