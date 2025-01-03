Boland leads the charge as Australia dominate on green pitch

Australia 9 for 1 (Bumrah 1-7) trail India185 (Pant 40, Boland 4-31, Starc 3-49, Cummins 2-37) by 176 runs



Off-field chaos swirled around India in the lead-up to the Sydney Test. Their on-field batting performance on the opening day in Sydney was just as chaotic after Rohit Sharma dropped himself in a nearly unprecedented move in Indian cricket and Jasprit Bumrah took over as captain . After Bumrah chose to bat, India struggled in the face of relentless bowling from Australia and were eventually dismissed for 185, just before close of play.

Bumrah produced the final twist when he got rid of Usman Khawaja off the last ball of the day, and Australia went to stumps on 9 for 1.

Scott Boland led the line for Australia, returning staggering figures of 20-8-31-4. His metronomic accuracy and mastery of length, with the new ball as well as the old one, was too much to handle for India's batters. He hardly bowled a bad ball and kept generating sharp seam movement off a lush-green Sydney pitch that also offered variable bounce.

Mitchell Starc had gone too full in search of swing in the first over while Pat Cummins erred on the shorter side with the new ball. Boland, though, located the perfect length in his first over and never veered away from it. He struck with his fourth ball when he put one on a good length and got it to seam away to have Yashasvi Jaiswal nicking off to debutant Beau Webster at third slip for 10.

Boland nearly had Virat Kohli out first ball • Getty Images

By then, KL Rahul had already been dismissed for 4, having chipped a leg-stump half-volley from Starc straight to Sam Konstas at square leg in the fifth over. Shubman Gill, who had replaced Rohit in India's XI, started well but his innings was cut short at 20 when he advanced at Nathan Lyon only to offer a catch to slip off what turned out to be the last ball before lunch. Gill has reached 20 three times in four innings on this tour but hasn't passed 31.

Virat Kohli could have been out first ball, but he survived by the skin of his teeth. Boland had Kohli wafting an outside edge to second slip, where Steven Smith dived low to his right and appeared to have grabbed the ball close to the ground before somehow scooping it up to gully, where Marnus Labuschagne completed the catch. After much rocking and rolling, Joel Wilson, the TV umpire, deemed that the ball had touched the ground before Smith lobbed it to Labuschagne.

Kohli then left the next ball and 16 more balls before Boland sucked him into nicking another one, with Webster holding onto this chance with his bucket hands at third slip. Kohli has been dismissed seven times in this Border-Gavaskar series and all his dismissals have followed a pattern: edging behind to the keeper or the cordon. It was also the fourth time in six Test innings that Boland had bested Kohli.

Kohli had gone to great lengths to avoid this pattern - he had ditched his open stance for a more side-on one - but it proved unavoidable as he fell for 17 off 69 balls.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja briefly repaired the innings with a 48-run partnership for the fifth wicket in 25 overs before Boland damaged India again, this time with a double-blow. He first had Pant splicing a pull to mid-on, and next ball he had Nitish Kumar Reddy, India's hero from the MCG Test, caught at second slip for a duck. Boland was denied a hat-trick but remained a threat, nipping even the old ball off the seam from both over and around the stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah ended the day with the wicket of Usman Khawaja and this glare at Sam Konstas • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Pant had played an unusually subdued knock, managing 40 off 98 balls. After having been caught on the boundary in both innings at the MCG - his failed first-innings scoop drew particularly severe criticism - he sat back and relied more on his defensive technique. In a rare show of aggression, however, he stepped out to Webster and launched him over the sightscreen for six. It was only the sixth boundary for India in 46 overs.

The depth and skill in Australia's attack meant there was no breathing room for India's batters. Webster, the allrounder who had switched from offspin to medium-pace during Covid-19, put in a tidy shift, coming away with figures of 13-4-29-0, and his slip catching was even more memorable.

Starc and Cummins then took care of India's lower order. Despite battling back issues, Starc cranked it up to 147kph and discomfited India's batters, using the uneven bounce to his advantage. He first pinged Pant on his bicep and left him with a bruise before knocking him on his helmet. Pant copped a number of blows on his body during his painstaking stay.

Ravindra Jadeja's vigil (26 off 95 balls) came to an end when Starc pinned him lbw. Cummins then wrapped India up for 185.

Bumrah had some fun with the bat, clubbing his way to 22 off 17 balls. He had more fun with the ball when he struck with the final ball of the day. He celebrated it animatedly by spinning around and roaring at Konstas, the non-striker, who had been involved in a fiery exchange with him moments before Khawaja's dismissal. The on-field umpire had to intervene to diffuse the tension.