Hazlewood returns, Pakistan unchanged and bowl first

Pakistan chose to bowl against Australia

Josh Hazlewood has returned for Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval as they aim to wrap up the series before the Test players take a break from the final game in Perth.

Sean Abbott is the player to drop out from the side that played in Melbourne and scrapped over the line by two wickets after Pakistan's quicks, especially Haris Rauf, had jolted the middle order.

Pakistan have named an unchanged side, resisting the urge to bring in a frontline spinner, and will bowl first after Mohammad Rizwan won the toss. Pat Cummins said he, too, would have bowled on a surface with a good covering of grass but he expected it to play well throughout. Naseem Shah is fit after leaving the field late in the game at the MCG.

Hazlewood, Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will skip the Perth match on Sunday to focus on preparations for the India Test series meaning that if Pakistan can force the series to a decider they will face a significantly changed side.

Australia 1 Matt Short, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Josh Inglis, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Aaron Hardie, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood