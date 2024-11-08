Matches (27)
Live
2nd ODI (D/N), Adelaide, November 08, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
(17.1/50 ov) 89/4
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Pakistan chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 5.18
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 18/2 (3.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:AUS 234
Hazlewood returns, Pakistan unchanged and bowl first

The visitors have opted not to pick a frontline spinner on a surface with a good covering of grass

Andrew McGlashan
08-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
1:49

Maxwell: Rauf is a bowler who can change the game

Pakistan chose to bowl against Australia
Josh Hazlewood has returned for Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval as they aim to wrap up the series before the Test players take a break from the final game in Perth.
Sean Abbott is the player to drop out from the side that played in Melbourne and scrapped over the line by two wickets after Pakistan's quicks, especially Haris Rauf, had jolted the middle order.
Pakistan have named an unchanged side, resisting the urge to bring in a frontline spinner, and will bowl first after Mohammad Rizwan won the toss. Pat Cummins said he, too, would have bowled on a surface with a good covering of grass but he expected it to play well throughout. Naseem Shah is fit after leaving the field late in the game at the MCG.
Hazlewood, Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne will skip the Perth match on Sunday to focus on preparations for the India Test series meaning that if Pakistan can force the series to a decider they will face a significantly changed side.
Australia 1 Matt Short, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Josh Inglis, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Aaron Hardie, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Kamran Ghulam, 6 Salman Agha, 7 Irfan Khan, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Mohammad Hasnain
PakistanAustraliaAustralia vs PakistanPakistan tour of Australia

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
PAK 65.55%
AUSPAK
100%50%100%AUS InningsPAK Innings

Current Over 18 • AUS 89/4

Live Forecast: AUS 234
Powered by Smart Stats
Australia Innings
Player NameRB
MW Short
caught1915
J Fraser-McGurk
lbw1310
SPD Smith
not out2835
JP Inglis
caught1825
M Labuschagne
caught611
AM Hardie
not out17
Extras(w 4)
Total89(4 wkts; 17.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>