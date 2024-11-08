Matches (27)
WI vs ENG (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
AFG v BAN (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Australia 1-Day (1)

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Adelaide, AUS vs PAK, Nov 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Adelaide, November 08, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SPD Smith
10 M • 275 Runs • 39.29 Avg • 86.75 SR
M Labuschagne
10 M • 200 Runs • 40 Avg • 77.51 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 439 Runs • 62.71 Avg • 90.51 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 83.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 32.2 SR
MA Starc
6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 28 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.76 Econ • 27.3 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 27.78 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4801
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days8 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia vs Pakistan News

Inglis named interim T20I captain and will captain the third ODI against Pakistan

A new T20 captain was needed with multiformat players not taking part in the series ahead of the India Tests

Inglis named interim T20I captain and will captain the third ODI against Pakistan

Short: Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide

The boundary dimensions in Adelaide mean that a bouncer ploy could prove expensive

Short: Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide

Rauf rues 'untidy mistakes' as MCG ghosts continue to haunt Pakistan

He was disappointed with Pakistan's sloppiness as they let another close match get away from them

Rauf rues 'untidy mistakes' as MCG ghosts continue to haunt Pakistan

Starc's early-season form is getting people talking

Compared to last summer, the left-armer is in a far better place physically and he was impressive against Pakistan

Starc's early-season form is getting people talking

Cummins denies Pakistan a heist to remember as Australia go 1-0 up

A scorching spell from Starc restricted the visitors to 203, but Rauf nearly stole the game away

Cummins denies Pakistan a heist to remember as Australia go 1-0 up
