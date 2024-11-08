Matches (27)
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Adelaide, AUS vs PAK, Nov 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
L
L
W
W
Pakistan
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 12:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 275 Runs • 39.29 Avg • 86.75 SR
10 M • 200 Runs • 40 Avg • 77.51 SR
PAK10 M • 439 Runs • 62.71 Avg • 90.51 SR
PAK10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 83.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 32.2 SR
AUS6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 28 SR
10 M • 20 Wkts • 5.76 Econ • 27.3 SR
PAK10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 27.78 SR
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4801
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|8 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Australia vs Pakistan News
Inglis named interim T20I captain and will captain the third ODI against Pakistan
A new T20 captain was needed with multiformat players not taking part in the series ahead of the India Tests
Short: Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide
The boundary dimensions in Adelaide mean that a bouncer ploy could prove expensive
Rauf rues 'untidy mistakes' as MCG ghosts continue to haunt Pakistan
He was disappointed with Pakistan's sloppiness as they let another close match get away from them
Starc's early-season form is getting people talking
Compared to last summer, the left-armer is in a far better place physically and he was impressive against Pakistan