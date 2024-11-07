Improved batting on the list for Australia and Pakistan after quicks leave early mark
Josh Hazlewood will return for the home side while Pakistan need victory to take the series to a decider
Big picture: Pakistan out to keep series alive, last hit-out for several of Australia's Test stars
Form guideAustraliaWWLLW (last five completed matches, most recent first)
PakistanLLWWL
In the spotlight: Matt Short and Babar AzamWhile the Test 'bat off' continues during the second Australia A match at the MCG, Australia also have David Warner's shoes to fill in ODI cricket. With regular opener Travis Head on paternity leave, Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk are trying to make compelling cases ahead of the Champions Trophy but both fell cheaply in the opening game. Short has been viewed as having the inside running after performing well against England in the UK recently but made just one run in the series-opener after top-edging Shaheen Shah Afridi to third man. He should relish returning to the Adelaide Oval, where he has made a heap of runs in the BBL over the years for Strikers. Short has a golden opportunity in front of him in conditions he knows very well.
Team news: Hazlewood returns; Naseem expected to be fitHazlewood is likely to replace Sean Abbott in the XI and play his sole international match before the first Test. After a month's break following the UK tour, Hazlewood made his return for New South Wales against Queensland in a Sheffield Shield fixture at Cricket Central that finished earlier in the week. He went wicketless from 24 overs in Queensland's only innings of the drawn match.
Pitch and conditionsDespite its reputation as a batting paradise, Adelaide Oval has been tough to bat on as underlined in a low-scoring Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and Victoria that finished earlier in the week although that was designed to assist the home side's spinners. The surface is usually considerably flatter for white-ball cricket with the short square dimensions leading to rapid scoring. There has been rain in the lead-up to the match and a shower is forecast on Friday morning. But play should be unaffected with sunny conditions expected throughout the afternoon.
Stats and trivia
- Mitchell Starc is six wickets away from becoming the fourth Australian to take 250 ODI wickets. He has the best strike-rate by an Australian in ODI cricket (minimum 50 wickets).
- Glenn Maxwell needs 66 runs to reach 4000 in ODIs.
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (25.99) and Haris Rauf (26.23) sit seventh and eighth respectively for bowling strike-rates in ODI history (minimum 1000 balls).
- Pakistan have beaten Australia just once from eight ODIs at the Adelaide Oval. Their only win was by 12 runs in December 1996.
Quotes"The game is changing and we want to take the game on in the first 10 overs. Instead of scrapping to 240-250, which aren't winnable scores out here, getting towards the high 300 mark is more of a winning total we think."
Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk
Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth