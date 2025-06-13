Matches (17)
Yorkshire vs Bears, North Group at Leeds, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (D/N), Leeds, June 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|7
Yorkshire
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|8
Birmingham Bears
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Yorkshire
L
L
L
W
W
Bears
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 03:10
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
