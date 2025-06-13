Matches (17)
WTC (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
Vitality Blast Men (6)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
NL Women vs USA Women (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
MLC (1)
WCL 2 (1)

SOM Women vs LAN Women, 22nd Match at Taunton, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match, Taunton, June 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Somerset Women FlagSomerset Women
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
5
Lancashire WomenLancashire Women
52308
8
Somerset WomenSomerset Women
40312
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2025
Match days13 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W53017
SUR-W54117
WAR-W63216
ESS-W4229
LAN-W5238
HAM-W4228
DUR-W5144
SOM-W4032
Full Table