Short: Pakistan may have to change tactics in Adelaide

Pakistan's insistence on bowling short on a fast and bouncy MCG pitch almost produced a famous heist, but the tactic may not be as successful in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

In a low-scoring thriller that evoked the heyday of the 50-over format, Pakistan's pace attack led by speedster Haris Rauf troubled Australia with vicious short-pitch bowling on a surface that stayed true throughout.

A sizzling spell from Rauf had the pro-Pakistan crowd in raptures and turned Australia's chase of a modest 204 on its head before captain Pat Cummins once again calmly lifted his team over the line as the home side claimed a two-wicket victory

While the approach clearly shook up the Australian batters, with Rauf accounting for Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell in consecutive deliveries as he ramped up his speed, those fireworks are unlikely to be replicated at the traditionally batting-friendly Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Bouncers can prove risky on a ground renowned for its short boundaries square of the wicket in a major contrast to the vast expanses of the MCG.

"We saw Pakistan's tactics [in Melbourne] bowling pretty short," Australia opener Matt Short told reporters on Tuesday. "But I think they may have to change that a little bit at this ground with the shorter square boundaries which are the complete opposite to the 'G. It's always a nice ground to bat on."

After making just one run before top-edging Shaheen Shah Afridi, Short will relish returning to his BBL home ground where he has dominated in recent seasons for Adelaide Strikers.

"It's going to feel quite comfortable down there opening the batting, that's for sure," Short said. "It's my favourite ground in the world to play at, and I've played there quite a number of times, so I should be pretty familiar with it."

It was not the start to the series envisioned for Short, who is vying to be the permanent replacement for David Warner in the 50-over format . He had entered the series with the inside running after opening in three of the last four ODIs in England and making a match-winning 30-ball 58 in the series-decider in Bristol in a performance that showcased his big-hitting capabilities.

Australia had to fend off plenty of short stuff in Melbourne • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

"I came into this series with high aspirations to try to cement my spot in the team," Short said. "I'm going to go out there and keep trying to be positive and play aggressive cricket. It should pay off at some stage."

With regular opener Travis Head on paternity leave, Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk have formed a new opening duo although both fell inside the first four overs in the first game.

Fraser-McGurk, who also has his eyes set on the vacant opener's spot, made 16 off 14 balls in a whirlwind befitting his ultra-aggressive style. While there may be some belief that Short should rein in his approach to complement his brash opening partner, Australia's hierarchy are backing all-out attack at the top of the order

"The coaching staff give us both the licence to be free and play our shots," Short said. "Batting with Travis Head as well, if he goes [off] then I let him go and I do my thing.

"It's similar with Jake. It probably didn't come off last night for him, like myself, but if he is seeing and hitting them well then I probably won't say much to him and just let him go. And just focus more on myself.