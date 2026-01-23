Suryakumar on Kishan's counterattack: 'This is what we want from batters'

"I didn't know what Ishan had in the afternoon for lunch or what pre-workout he had before the game, but I have never seen anyone bat [like that]," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation. "At 6 for 2, batting that way, ending the powerplay around 67, 70 [75 for 2], I think it was incredible.

"I think this is what we want from batters going out there, to express themselves, be happy in their own space, and that's what he did today."

Kishan did all the early running in a third-wicket stand of 122 off 49 balls. When the century partnership came up in the ninth over, Suryakumar was batting on 19 off 13.

"I was angry he didn't give me strike in the powerplay, but that's okay," Suryakumar joked. "I had some time, played 8 balls, 10 balls, and I knew later on when I have time, then I can cover it up [make up the scoring rate]."

'I was angry [Kishan] didn't give me strike in the powerplay, but that's okay' • BCCI

Suryakumar's knock ended a run of 23 T20I innings without a fifty. He reiterated what he had said numerous times during this drought, that he had been out of runs and not necessarily out of form, but said he had benefitted from the break he had enjoyed between the T20I series against South Africa - which finished on December 19 - and the start of this series on January 21, with only two domestic List A games in between - for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, on January 6 and 8.

"As I said before also, I was batting really well in the nets, and everything which I did back home in the last 2 or 3 weeks [helped], I got a good break to spend time with my family, my friends," Suryakumar said. "I think I had good practice sessions as well, and I think I'm enjoying what's happening right now."

The win, which put India 2-0 up in this five-match series, left them with a 31-5 record in T20Is since their triumph in the T20 World Cup final of 2024. It's an imposing record, and the manner of this win showed just how high India's ceiling is as a batting unit.

"Let's keep it that way," Suryakumar said, when asked if India were starting to intimidate opponents in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup, which begins in less than a month's time. "I'm really enjoying what's happening right now. The mood in the camp is very happy.