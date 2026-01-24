Stats - Kishan's powerplay bash, India's joint-highest chase

56 Number of runs that Kishan scored in the powerplay, the second-most by a batter for India in men's T20Is, behind the 58 by Abhishek against England Number of runs that Kishan scored in the powerplay, the second-most by a batter for India in men's T20Is, behind the 58 by Abhishek against England in Mumbai last year.

Only three batters have scored more than Kishan in a powerplay in men's T20Is while batting at No. 3 or lower, where ball-by-ball data is available. Josh Inglis' 51 off 29 balls against West Indies in 2025 is the only other instance of a non-opener reaching fifty inside the powerplay against a Full-Member team.

23 Consecutive innings without a fifty for Consecutive innings without a fifty for Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is before his 82 not out against New Zealand on Friday. His previous fifty in this format came against Bangladesh in October 2024. Suryakumar batted in the top four in all those 23 innings during this period. It is the second-longest streak for an Indian batter without a fifty-plus score while batting in the top four in men's T20Is, behind Rishabh Pant's streak of 34 innings.

10 Fifty-plus scores across all T20s in 200-plus chases for Suryakumar, the joint-most for any batter. Jos Buttler, David Warner and Reeza Hendricks also have ten fifty-plus scores.

Suryakumar has four fifty-plus scores across six 200-plus target chases in T20Is. Only Hendricks (six) and Babar Azam (five) have more such scores than him.

209 Target that India chased down against New Zealand in Raipur, their Target that India chased down against New Zealand in Raipur, their joint-highest successful chase in T20Is, equalling the effort against Australia in Visakhapatnam in 2023.

1 India's chase of 209 is also the highest in T20Is after being two down for less than ten runs. Only one team managed to successfully chase a 200-plus target from that situation before them - India's chase of 209 is also the highest in T20Is after being two down for less than ten runs. Only one team managed to successfully chase a 200-plus target from that situation before them - 204 by Papua New Guinea (PNG) against Singapore in 2022, from being 2 down for 5.

India and PNG are the only teams to have successfully chased 200-plus targets in T20Is despite their openers aggregating less than ten runs.

15.2 Overs that India needed to chase down the target against New Zealand. It is the Overs that India needed to chase down the target against New Zealand. It is the third-fastest 200-plus chase in terms of overs taken in T20Is. India's chase is the fastest by a Full-Member team, bettering Pakistan's 205-run chase in 16 overs against New Zealand in Auckland last year.

0 Number of instances of India adding 200-plus runs after the Number of instances of India adding 200-plus runs after the fall of their second wicket in a men's T20I before this series against New Zealand. In the first T20I, India scored 211 from 27 for 2, while in Raipur, they added 203 from 6 for 2.

22.33 Zak Foulkes ' economy rate on Friday in Raipur, where he conceded 67 runs in three overs, the second-worst for any bowler in a men's T20I, where they bowled three or more overs. The worst is 23.25 by Gambia's Musa Jobarteh, who conceded 93 runs in four overs against Zimbabwe in 2024.

The 67 runs conceded by Foulkes in Raipur are also the most by a bowler for New Zealand in a men's T20I, surpassing the 64 runs that Ben Wheeler gave away in his 3.1 overs against Australia in 2018.

2.1 Overs in which Foulkes conceded 50 runs, the joint-quickest among players from a Full-Member nation in a men's T20I, alongside South Africa's Lizaad Williams against England Overs in which Foulkes conceded 50 runs, the joint-quickest among players from a Full-Member nation in a men's T20I, alongside South Africa's Lizaad Williams against England last year

Overall, only two bowlers have conceded 50 runs in a quicker time in a men's T20I, where ball-by-ball data is available: Romania's Vasu Saini in 1.4 overs against Belgium in 2025, and Mongolia's Mungun Altankhuyag in two overs against Nepal in 2023.