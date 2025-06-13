Matches (17)
Salem vs Tiruppur, 9th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (N), Salem, June 13, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Salem
L
L
L
W
W
Tiruppur
W
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SAL8 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 133.33 SR
SAL9 M • 178 Runs • 35.6 Avg • 145.9 SR
10 M • 387 Runs • 43 Avg • 160.58 SR
10 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 135.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SAL9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.53 Econ • 12.29 SR
SAL9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 14.91 SR
TT9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 17.4 SR
TT9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 18.62 SR
Squad
SAL
TT
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|13 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better