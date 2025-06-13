Matches (17)
Salem vs Tiruppur, 9th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Salem, June 13, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
SKM Salem Spartans FlagSKM Salem Spartans
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans FlagIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
SKM Salem SpartansSKM Salem Spartans
220040.548
3
IDream Tiruppur TamizhansIDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
211020.971
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Kavin
8 M • 236 Runs • 33.71 Avg • 133.33 SR
Sunny Sandhu
9 M • 178 Runs • 35.6 Avg • 145.9 SR
Tushar Raheja
10 M • 387 Runs • 43 Avg • 160.58 SR
VP Amit Sathvik
10 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 135.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Poiyamozhi
9 M • 17 Wkts • 8.53 Econ • 12.29 SR
Sunny Sandhu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.31 Econ • 14.91 SR
T Natarajan
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 17.4 SR
R Sai Kishore
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 18.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SAL
TT
Player
Role
S Abishiek 
Top order Batter
Ajith Ram 
Bowler
Eshwar M 
Wicketkeeper
J Gowri Sankar 
Bowling Allrounder
Hari Nishaanth 
Opening Batter
Harish Kumar 
Allrounder
Himalaya 
Wicketkeeper
Sudhan Kandepan 
Middle order Batter
Karthick Manikandan 
Bowler
R Kavin 
Wicketkeeper
Boopathi Kumar 
Middle order Batter
Mohammed Mohammed 
Bowler
Pavithran R 
Bowler
M Poiyamozhi 
Allrounder
Dev Rahul 
Bowler
Nidhish Rajagopal 
Allrounder
Rahil Shah 
Bowler
Sunny Sandhu 
Allrounder
Rajendran Vivek 
Middle order Batter
ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 
Bowler
Match details
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days13 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

