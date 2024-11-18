Matches (7)
3rd T20I (N), Hobart, November 18, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(16.5/20 ov) 116/8
Australia FlagAustralia

Current RR: 6.89
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/4 (5.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK 136
Pakistan bat first, debut for Jahandad Khan

Salman Agha is the stand-in captain for Pakistan today

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
18-Nov-2024 • 60 mins ago
Mohammad Rizwan was leading in his first ODI as full-time captain, Australia vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Melbourne, November 4, 2024

Pakistan had lost the first two T20Is against Australia  •  Getty Images

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia
Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first in the third and final T20I. Salman Agha, who captains the side in place of Mohammad Rizwan, who missed out today, is looking to avoid an Australian clean sweep after the hosts won the first two T20Is. This game, being played in Hobart, is the final contest of the tour, with Pakistan moving to Zimbabwe for another white-ball series that begins later this week.
Haseebullah Khan returns to the side and will keep wicket, while Jahandad Khan comes for his international debut. Australia are unchanged, fielding the same side for the third straight game.
Jahandad is a young left-arm medium pace bowler and left-hand batter from Rawalpindi. He made his mark with impressive performances for Pakistan TV in Presidents Cup and Stallions in Champions One-Day Cup over last few months. He also played the last season of the PSL for Lahore Qalandars.
Australia: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Matt Short, 3 Josh Inglis (capt, wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Tim David, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Xavier Bartlett, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Sahibzada Farhan, 3 Haseebullah Khan (wk), 4 Usman Khan, 5 Salman Agha (capt), 6 Irfan Khan, 7 Abbas Afridi, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Jahandad Khan, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Sufiyan Muqeem
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Sahibzada Farhan
caught97
Babar Azam
bowled4128
Haseebullah Khan
caught2419
Usman Khan
caught34
Agha Salman
lbw19
Irfan Khan
run out108
Abbas Afridi
caught18
Jahandad Khan
not out57
Shaheen Shah Afridi
caught1612
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
Total116(8 wkts; 16.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>