Pakistan bat first, debut for Jahandad Khan
Salman Agha is the stand-in captain for Pakistan today
Toss Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia
Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first in the third and final T20I. Salman Agha, who captains the side in place of Mohammad Rizwan, who missed out today, is looking to avoid an Australian clean sweep after the hosts won the first two T20Is. This game, being played in Hobart, is the final contest of the tour, with Pakistan moving to Zimbabwe for another white-ball series that begins later this week.
Haseebullah Khan returns to the side and will keep wicket, while Jahandad Khan comes for his international debut. Australia are unchanged, fielding the same side for the third straight game.
Jahandad Khan shares his excitement on making his T20I debut for Pakistan #AUSvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/gL7a9sMSzi— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 18, 2024
Jahandad is a young left-arm medium pace bowler and left-hand batter from Rawalpindi. He made his mark with impressive performances for Pakistan TV in Presidents Cup and Stallions in Champions One-Day Cup over last few months. He also played the last season of the PSL for Lahore Qalandars.
Australia: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Matt Short, 3 Josh Inglis (capt, wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Tim David, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Xavier Bartlett, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Sahibzada Farhan, 3 Haseebullah Khan (wk), 4 Usman Khan, 5 Salman Agha (capt), 6 Irfan Khan, 7 Abbas Afridi, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Jahandad Khan, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Sufiyan Muqeem
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000