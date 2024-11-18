Matches (37)
Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Hobart, AUS vs PAK, Nov 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
L
A
W
W
Pakistan
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS7 M • 209 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 178.63 SR
AUS5 M • 157 Runs • 39.25 Avg • 160.2 SR
PAK10 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 111.11 SR
PAK10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 123.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 15.85 SR
AUS5 M • 11 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 9.45 SR
PAK8 M • 17 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 10.05 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 15.85 SR
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2959
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|18 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia vs Pakistan News
Johnson five-for headlines nervy win as Australia take series
Pakistan fought back after poor starts in either innings of the game but fell well short
Maxwell sets up Australia win in seven-over thrash
Pakistan slumped to 24 for six in the first four overs before finishing with 64 for nine
Afridi back as No. 1 ODI bowler, Hasaranga second in T20Is
In T20I batting rankings, Salt moves to No. 2 while Sanju Samson's 50-ball 107 sees him jump 27 positions
Pakistan chase a rare double against understrength Australia
Pakistan hope to ride the wave of momentum from the ODI series win while an understrength home side are looking to build to 2026