Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Hobart, AUS vs PAK, Nov 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Hobart, November 18, 2024, Pakistan tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JP Inglis
7 M • 209 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 178.63 SR
GJ Maxwell
5 M • 157 Runs • 39.25 Avg • 160.2 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 111.11 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 123.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 15.85 SR
SA Abbott
5 M • 11 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 9.45 SR
Haris Rauf
8 M • 17 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 10.05 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 15.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
PAK
Player
Role
Josh Inglis † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2959
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days18 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
