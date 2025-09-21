Matches (4)
SL-WMN U19 vs AUS-WMN U19, 2nd Match at Dambulla, Sep 21 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, Dambulla, September 21, 2025, Australia Women Under-19s tour of Sri Lanka
(20 ov, T:139) 109/9
SL-WMN U19 won by 29 runs
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka Women Under-19s • 138/9(20 overs)
24 (17)
3/24 (4)
24 (19)
2/30 (3)
Australia Women Under-19s • 109/9(20 overs)
22 (18)
2/15 (3)
22 (22)
2/17 (3)
end of over 2010 runs • 1 wicket
AUW19: 109/9CRR: 5.45
Ayaka Kato-Stafford17 (22b 2x4)
Ira Aery1 (1b)
Limansa Thilakarathna 3-0-15-1
Aseni Thalagune 3-0-15-2
19.6
1
L Thilakarathna to A Kato-Stafford, 1 run
19.5
1
L Thilakarathna to Aery, 1 run
19.4
1W
L Thilakarathna to Drury, 1 run, OUT
Ava Drury run out (Gimhani) 4 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 133.33
19.3
2
L Thilakarathna to Drury, 2 runs
19.2
1
L Thilakarathna to A Kato-Stafford, 1 run
19.1
4
L Thilakarathna to A Kato-Stafford, FOUR runs
end of over 196 runs • 1 wicket
AUW19: 99/8CRR: 5.21 • RRR: 40.00
Ayaka Kato-Stafford11 (19b 1x4)
Ava Drury1 (1b)
Aseni Thalagune 3-0-15-2
Chamodi Praboda 4-0-11-1
18.6
1b
A Thalagune to A Kato-Stafford, 1 bye
18.5
•
A Thalagune to A Kato-Stafford, no run
18.4
•
A Thalagune to A Kato-Stafford, no run
18.3
4
A Thalagune to A Kato-Stafford, FOUR runs
18.2
1
A Thalagune to Drury, 1 run
18.1
W
A Thalagune to Willoughby, OUT
Aijay Willoughby st †Isuranjali b Thalagune 6 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75
end of over 184 runs
AUW19: 93/7CRR: 5.16 • RRR: 23.00
Aijay Willoughby6 (7b)
Ayaka Kato-Stafford7 (15b)
Chamodi Praboda 4-0-11-1
Rashmika Sewwandi 3-0-23-0
17.6
1b
Praboda to Willoughby, 1 bye
17.5
1
Praboda to A Kato-Stafford, 1 run
17.4
•
Praboda to A Kato-Stafford, no run
17.3
1
Praboda to Willoughby, 1 run
17.2
1
Praboda to A Kato-Stafford, 1 run
17.1
•
Praboda to A Kato-Stafford, no run
end of over 177 runs
AUW19: 89/7CRR: 5.23 • RRR: 16.66
Aijay Willoughby5 (5b)
Ayaka Kato-Stafford5 (11b)
Rashmika Sewwandi 3-0-23-0
Chamodi Praboda 3-0-8-1
16.6
•
Sewwandi to Willoughby, no run
16.5
2
Sewwandi to Willoughby, 2 runs
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Toss
|Australia Women Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Series result
|Sri Lanka Women Under-19s led the 5-match series 2-0
|Match days
|21 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
AUS-WMN U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|22
|18
|bowled
|5
|11
|caught
|22
|22
|bowled
|15
|15
|bowled
|4
|4
|caught
|1
|3
|not out
|17
|22
|stumped
|3
|14
|stumped
|6
|8
|run out
|4
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 3, lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
|Total
|109(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>