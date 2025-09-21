Matches (4)
SL-WMN U19 vs AUS-WMN U19, 2nd Match at Dambulla, Sep 21 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match, Dambulla, September 21, 2025, Australia Women Under-19s tour of Sri Lanka
SL-WMN U19 won by 29 runs

Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka Women Under-19s 138/9(20 overs)
Rashmi Nethranjali
24 (17)
Ava Drury
3/24 (4)
Sanjana Kavindi
24 (19)
Lucy Finn
2/30 (3)
Australia Women Under-19s 109/9(20 overs)
Shiloh Julien
22 (18)
Aseni Thalagune
2/15 (3)
Samara Dulvin
22 (22)
Shashini Gimhani
2/17 (3)
View full scorecard
end of over 2010 runs • 1 wicket
AUW19: 109/9CRR: 5.45 
Ayaka Kato-Stafford17 (22b 2x4)
Ira Aery1 (1b)
Limansa Thilakarathna 3-0-15-1
Aseni Thalagune 3-0-15-2
19.6
1
L Thilakarathna to A Kato-Stafford, 1 run
19.5
1
L Thilakarathna to Aery, 1 run
19.4
1W
L Thilakarathna to Drury, 1 run, OUT
Ava Drury run out (Gimhani) 4 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 133.33
19.3
2
L Thilakarathna to Drury, 2 runs
19.2
1
L Thilakarathna to A Kato-Stafford, 1 run
19.1
4
L Thilakarathna to A Kato-Stafford, FOUR runs
end of over 196 runs • 1 wicket
AUW19: 99/8CRR: 5.21 RRR: 40.00
Ayaka Kato-Stafford11 (19b 1x4)
Ava Drury1 (1b)
Aseni Thalagune 3-0-15-2
Chamodi Praboda 4-0-11-1
18.6
1b
A Thalagune to A Kato-Stafford, 1 bye
18.5
A Thalagune to A Kato-Stafford, no run
18.4
A Thalagune to A Kato-Stafford, no run
18.3
4
A Thalagune to A Kato-Stafford, FOUR runs
18.2
1
A Thalagune to Drury, 1 run
18.1
W
A Thalagune to Willoughby, OUT
Aijay Willoughby st †Isuranjali b Thalagune 6 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 75
end of over 184 runs
AUW19: 93/7CRR: 5.16 RRR: 23.00
Aijay Willoughby6 (7b)
Ayaka Kato-Stafford7 (15b)
Chamodi Praboda 4-0-11-1
Rashmika Sewwandi 3-0-23-0
17.6
1b
Praboda to Willoughby, 1 bye
17.5
1
Praboda to A Kato-Stafford, 1 run
17.4
Praboda to A Kato-Stafford, no run
17.3
1
Praboda to Willoughby, 1 run
17.2
1
Praboda to A Kato-Stafford, 1 run
17.1
Praboda to A Kato-Stafford, no run
end of over 177 runs
AUW19: 89/7CRR: 5.23 RRR: 16.66
Aijay Willoughby5 (5b)
Ayaka Kato-Stafford5 (11b)
Rashmika Sewwandi 3-0-23-0
Chamodi Praboda 3-0-8-1
16.6
Sewwandi to Willoughby, no run
16.5
2
Sewwandi to Willoughby, 2 runs
Read full commentary
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
TossAustralia Women Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Series resultSri Lanka Women Under-19s led the 5-match series 2-0
Match days21 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
Sri Lanka
Sanjeewa Fernando
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Dedunu de Silva
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Vanessa de Silva
AUS-WMN U19 Innings
Player NameRB
S Julien
caught2218
I Panelli
bowled511
S Dulvin
caught2222
E Powell
bowled1515
L Finn
bowled44
C Sonter
caught13
A Kato-Stafford
not out1722
C Mclennan
stumped314
A Willoughby
stumped68
A Drury
run out43
I Aery
not out11
Extras(b 3, lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
Total109(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
