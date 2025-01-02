Matches (29)
Barishal vs Rangpur, 6th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Jan 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Mirpur, January 02, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 350 Runs • 38.89 Avg • 133.07 SR
KR Mayers
7 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 156.6 SR
Soumya Sarkar
6 M • 210 Runs • 42 Avg • 140 SR
SR Taylor
7 M • 172 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 137.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KR Mayers
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 14.18 SR
JK Fuller
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 13.69 SR
Kamrul Islam Rabbi
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 9.44 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BSHAL
RAR
Player
Role
Tamim Iqbal (c)
Opening Batter
Ali Khan 
Bowler
Ariful Islam 
-
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Ebadot Hossain 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Mahmudullah 
Allrounder
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Ripon Mondol 
Bowler
Mushfiqur Rahim 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najmul Hossain Shanto 
Top order Batter
Nayeem Hasan 
Bowling Allrounder
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Shohidul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Taijul Islam 
Bowler
Tanvir Islam 
Bowler
Towhid Hridoy 
Top order Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days2 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR22041.850
KT11021.850
BRSAL11021.159
RAJ1010-1.159
SYS1010-1.700
Kings1010-1.850
DKA1010-2.000
DRD-----
Full Table