Lunch
1st Test, Sylhet, March 22 - 26, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh
Day 1 - Session 1: Bangladesh chose to field.

Current RR: 4.18
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 68
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 51/2 (5.10)
Rana debuts as Bangladesh bowl; Kamindu in for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis will keep wickets for Sri Lanka with Sadeera Samarawickrama missing out

Madushka Balasuriya
22-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Kamindu Mendis is making his second Test appearance, after making his debut in 2022&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Bangladesh chose to bowl against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh won the toss and decided to put Sri Lanka in to bat in the first Test in Sylhet.
Najmul Hossain Shanto said he was hoping for early inroads as he felt the moisture in the wicket from rain earlier in the day might aid seam and swing bowling. This could particularly aid express pacer Nahid Rana, who Shanto described as "really exciting" ahead of his international debut.
Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva said that they would have liked to have bowled first too, as they had included three seamers in their lineup. This means the visitors are going in with just the one frontline spinner in Prabath Jayasuriya, though Dhananjaya can provide an off break option, while the inclusion of the ambidextrous allrounder Kamindu Mendis ahead of Sadeera Samarawickrama provides another part-time spin bowling avenue.
In terms of conditions, it was a wet morning in Sylhet but the sun has since shone through. There's some grass on the pitch too, which means there will be movement early on for the seamers but the ball will come on to the bat as well. So good for batting on the first couple of days, but with some cracks in the surface the spinners could come into the game as the Test wears on.
Bangladesh XI: 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Shahadat Hossain, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Khaled Ahmed, 10 Nahid Rana, 11 Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka XI: 1 Nishan Madushka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dinesh Chandimal, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Prabath Jayasuriya, 9 Vishwa Fernando, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Lahiru Kumara
Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KNM Fernando
caught29
FDM Karunaratne
bowled1737
BKG Mendis
caught1626
AD Mathews
run out57
LD Chandimal
caught913
DM de Silva
not out2524
PHKD Mendis
not out1119
Extras(b 1, lb 3, nb 3)
Total92(5 wkts; 22 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
BAN21101250.00
PAK52302236.66
WI41211633.33
SA41301225.00
ENG103612117.50
SL202000.00
Full Table
