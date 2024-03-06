Matches (4)
2nd T20I (N), Sylhet, March 06, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
165/5
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(15.3/20 ov, T:166) 136/2

Bangladesh need 30 runs in 27 balls.

Current RR: 8.77
 • Required RR: 6.66
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/0 (9.00)
forecasterWin Probability:BAN 94.93%SL 5.07%
Report

Unchanged Bangladesh bowl; Madushanka in for Sri Lanka

The hosts, meanwhile, are unchanged from the first T20I

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama put up a match-winning stand in the first T20I  •  Bangladesh Cricket Board

Bangladesh opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto put Sri Lanka in to bat in the second T20I in Sylhet. The hosts are unchanged from the first T20I which they lost by three runs in a thrilling finish.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have brought in left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka in place of spinner Akila Dananjaya. During the pitch report, Farvez Maharoof said that the surface had a "more even grass covering" and that dew could play a role once again.
In the first T20I, Sri Lanka survived a scare from Jaker Ali, who made 68 off 34 balls, to defend 206 in a last-ball thriller. Dasun Shanaka held his nerve and bowled a tidy 20th over to seal win for the visitors.
Bangladesh XI: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Mahedi Hasan, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka XI: 1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Dilshan Madushanka, 10 Binura Fernando, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Litton Das
caught3624
Soumya Sarkar
caught2622
Najmul Hossain Shanto
not out3128
Towhid Hridoy
not out2219
Extras(b 4, lb 5, w 12)
Total136(2 wkts; 15.3 ovs)
