Unchanged Bangladesh bowl; Madushanka in for Sri Lanka
The hosts, meanwhile, are unchanged from the first T20I
Bangladesh opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto put Sri Lanka in to bat in the second T20I in Sylhet. The hosts are unchanged from the first T20I which they lost by three runs in a thrilling finish.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have brought in left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka in place of spinner Akila Dananjaya. During the pitch report, Farvez Maharoof said that the surface had a "more even grass covering" and that dew could play a role once again.
In the first T20I, Sri Lanka survived a scare from Jaker Ali, who made 68 off 34 balls, to defend 206 in a last-ball thriller. Dasun Shanaka held his nerve and bowled a tidy 20th over to seal win for the visitors.
Bangladesh XI: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Mahedi Hasan, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Rishad Hossain, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka XI: 1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Dilshan Madushanka, 10 Binura Fernando, 11 Matheesha Pathirana