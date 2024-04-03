Matches (6)
RESULT
2nd Test, Chattogram, March 30 - April 03, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
531 & 157/7d
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(T:511) 178 & 318

Sri Lanka won by 192 runs

Player Of The Match
92* & 3/32
kamindu-mendis
Player Of The Series
367 runs • 3 wkts
kamindu-mendis
Report

Sri Lanka wrap up 192-run win to complete series sweep

They did not take long on the fifth morning to pick up the remaining three Bangladesh wickets

Madushka Balasuriya
03-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sri Lanka did not take long on the fifth morning to pick up the remaining three Bangladesh wickets  •  Getty Images

Sri Lanka 531 (Kusal 93, Kamindu 92*, Karunaratne 86, Shakib 3-110) and 157 for 7 dec (Mathews 56, Mahmud 4-65) beat Bangladesh 178 (Zakir 54, Asitha 4-34) and 318 (Mehidy 81*, Mominul 50, Kumara 4-50, Kamindu 3-32) by 192 runs
Despite some dogged resistance from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sri Lanka needed just a little over an hour on the final morning to take the last three Bangladesh wickets and secure a resounding 192-run victory in Chattogram. The result meant Sri Lanka swept the series 2-0, but more importantly, collected vital World Test Championship points that see them go up to joint-third on the table. Bangladesh, meanwhile, dropped to eighth.
The visitors went about wrapping up this game much like they had approached the rest of the series - by sticking to their plans. While conditions were still pretty good for batting, the odd ball spitting off the surface along with the uneven bounce on offer meant it was just a matter of being patient. So while Mehidy showed glimpses of enterprising strokeplay mixed with resolute defence, Sri Lanka were always in the hunt at the other end.
Taijul Islam was the first to fall, to Kamindu Mendis, driving at one that gripped and spun away from. The edge was snaffled expertly by Nishan Madushka at gully - the latest in a series of great close-in catches by the Sri Lanka opener.
Hasan Mahmud showed good defensive aptitude for a short period after that, but once the new ball was taken just before the drinks break, the death knell began to toll. It was here that Lahiru Kumara took over, rifling a sharp bouncer that Mahmud could only fend to Madushka at short leg, before doing in Khaled Mahmud with a searing yorker.
Mehidy was stranded at the other end on 81 off 110, wondering what might have been had the rest of Bangladesh's batters offered a similar fight.
For Sri Lanka, Kumara ended with figures of 4 for 50. Kamindu, meanwhile, finished with a career-best 3 for 32 to go along with his unbeaten 92 in the first innings, which saw him take home both Player-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Series awards. As for Sri Lanka's seamers, they ended the series having taken 33 of the 40 available opposition wickets.
Match Coverage
Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
bowled2432
Zakir Hasan
caught1939
Najmul Hossain Shanto
bowled2055
Mominul Haque
caught5056
Shakib Al Hasan
caught3653
Litton Das
caught3872
Shahadat Hossain
lbw1534
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
not out81110
Taijul Islam
caught1428
Hasan Mahmud
caught625
Khaled Ahmed
bowled28
Extras(b 9, lb 2, nb 2)
Total318(10 wkts; 85 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
PAK52302236.66
WI41211633.33
SA41301225.00
BAN41301225.00
ENG103612117.50
Full Table
