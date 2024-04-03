Sri Lanka wrap up 192-run win to complete series sweep

They did not take long on the fifth morning to pick up the remaining three Bangladesh wickets

Sri Lanka 531 (Kusal 93, Kamindu 92*, Karunaratne 86, Shakib 3-110) and 157 for 7 dec (Mathews 56, Mahmud 4-65) beat Bangladesh 178 (Zakir 54, Asitha 4-34) and 318 (Mehidy 81*, Mominul 50, Kumara 4-50, Kamindu 3-32) by 192 runs

Despite some dogged resistance from Mehidy Hasan Miraz , Sri Lanka needed just a little over an hour on the final morning to take the last three Bangladesh wickets and secure a resounding 192-run victory in Chattogram. The result meant Sri Lanka swept the series 2-0, but more importantly, collected vital World Test Championship points that see them go up to joint-third on the table. Bangladesh, meanwhile, dropped to eighth.

The visitors went about wrapping up this game much like they had approached the rest of the series - by sticking to their plans. While conditions were still pretty good for batting, the odd ball spitting off the surface along with the uneven bounce on offer meant it was just a matter of being patient. So while Mehidy showed glimpses of enterprising strokeplay mixed with resolute defence, Sri Lanka were always in the hunt at the other end.

Taijul Islam was the first to fall, to Kamindu Mendis , driving at one that gripped and spun away from. The edge was snaffled expertly by Nishan Madushka at gully - the latest in a series of great close-in catches by the Sri Lanka opener.

Hasan Mahmud showed good defensive aptitude for a short period after that, but once the new ball was taken just before the drinks break, the death knell began to toll. It was here that Lahiru Kumara took over, rifling a sharp bouncer that Mahmud could only fend to Madushka at short leg, before doing in Khaled Mahmud with a searing yorker.

Mehidy was stranded at the other end on 81 off 110, wondering what might have been had the rest of Bangladesh's batters offered a similar fight.