Murshida's 91* and Bangladesh spinners rout South Africa
It was Bangladesh's first victory in the format over the hosts since 2017, as they registered their biggest win by runs in the format
Bangladesh 250 for 3 (Murshida 91*, Nigar 38) beat South Africa 131 (Marx 35, Nahida 3-33, Fahima 2-16) by 119 runs
Murshida Khatun and the Bangladesh Women spinners combined to help their team clinch their first ODI victory against South Africa Women since 2017. Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a comprehensive 119-run win in East London by defending 250, their highest total batting first in an ODI, with their margin of victory also being the biggest while batting first.
Murshida scored an unbeaten and a career-best 91 from 100 balls, while no other batter could cross 38 despite all of them getting starts. After Fargana Hoque and Shamima Sultana put on 66 for the opening stand, Murshida slammed 12 fours, keeping one end intact while sharing stands of 44 with Fargana, 80 with captain Nigar Sultana and an undefeated 60 with Shorna Akter.
During the chase, South Africa were reduced to 9 for 2 in the third over, with Sultana Khatun having Laura Wolvaardt caught behind and Marufa Akter trapping Tazmin Brits lbw. Anneke Bosch and Sune Luus briefly steadied the hosts with a 41-run stand, before left-arm spinner Nahida Akter claimed her first wicket by having Bosch caught behind for 16. That started a massive collapse for South Africa, as 50 for 2 in the 13th over became 95 for 8 in the 27th.
Debutant Eliz-mari Marx, who top-scored for South Africa with 35, and tailender Masabata Klaas then frustrated Bangladesh by adding 36, before Sultana Khatun and Nahida wrapped things up within the space of five balls. Nahida finished with 3 for 33, while the trio of Sultana Khataun, Rabeya Khan and Fahima Khatun claimed two wickets apiece.
The second ODI will take place in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.