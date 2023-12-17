Murshida's 91* and Bangladesh spinners rout South Africa

Murshida scored an unbeaten and a career-best 91 from 100 balls, while no other batter could cross 38 despite all of them getting starts. After Fargana Hoque and Shamima Sultana put on 66 for the opening stand, Murshida slammed 12 fours, keeping one end intact while sharing stands of 44 with Fargana, 80 with captain Nigar Sultana and an undefeated 60 with Shorna Akter.