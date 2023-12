Murshida's 91* and Bangladesh spinners rout South Africa

During the chase, South Africa were reduced to 9 for 2 in the third over, with Sultana Khatun having Laura Wolvaardt caught behind and Marufa Akter trapping Tazmin Brits lbw. Anneke Bosch and Sune Luus briefly steadied the hosts with a 41-run stand, before left-arm spinner Nahida Akter claimed her first wicket by having Bosch caught behind for 16. That started a massive collapse for South Africa, as 50 for 2 in the 13th over became 95 for 8 in the 27th.