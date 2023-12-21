South Africa level series despite Fargana 102

Bosch, Wolvaardt and Brits hit half-centuries as the hosts eased their way through a chase of 223

South Africa Women 223 for 2 (Bosch 65*, Wolvaardt 54, Brits 50, Luus 47*) beat Bangladesh Women 222 for 4 (Fargana 102, Fahima 46*, Kapp 2-21) by eight wickets

South Africa drew level in the ODI series against Bangladesh, with three half-centuries from the hosts' top four batters trumping a century from Fargana Hoque and helping them ease their way through a chase of 223 in Potchefstroom. The victory was achieved with 29 deliveries and eight wickets standing, after the visitors had thumped South Africa by 119 runs in the first ODI.

Player of the Match Anneke Bosch hit an unbeaten 65 from No. 3, her innings coming at just better than a run a ball and featuring seven fours. She added an undefeated 117 for the third wicket with Sune Luus , who remained 47 not out off 57 deliveries. That partnership came off just 20 overs, and the last 51 runs required off only 31 balls, with Bosch bringing up her fifty in the 43rd over.

Fargana Hoque led the Bangladesh batting charge with her second ODI century • Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bosch and Luus got together when Bangladesh had struck twice in successive balls after an opening partnership of 106 between captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits . Ritu Moni sent back Brits for 50 to end the 25th over, and Fahima Khatun dismissed Wolvaardt for 54 to start the 26th. However, Bosch and Luus ensured that victory was accomplished without further hiccups.

Earlier in the day, Hoque hit a patient 102 - her second ODI century - facing 167 deliveries to push Bangladesh to 222. Her innings included 11 fours. She added 93 for the fourth wicket with Fahima, who brought momentum to the back end of the innings with an unbeaten 46 off 48 balls.