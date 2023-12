South Africa level series despite Fargana 102

Player of the Match Anneke Bosch hit an unbeaten 65 from No. 3, her innings coming at just better than a run a ball and featuring seven fours. She added an undefeated 117 for the third wicket with Sune Luus , who remained 47 not out off 57 deliveries. That partnership came off just 20 overs, and the last 51 runs required off only 31 balls, with Bosch bringing up her fifty in the 43rd over.