WI Women vs BAN Women, 3rd T20I at Basseterre, WI Women vs BAN Women, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Basseterre, January 31, 2025, Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Tomorrow
10:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 312 Runs • 39 Avg • 123.8 SR
DJS Dottin
10 M • 297 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 184.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.34 Econ • 13.12 SR
DJS Dottin
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 15.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI-W
BAN-W
Player
Role
Hayley Matthews (c)
Opening Batter
Shemaine Campbelle (vc)
Middle order Batter
Aaliyah Alleyne 
Bowler
Nerissa Crafton 
Middle order Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Afy Fletcher 
Bowler
Cherry-Ann Fraser 
Allrounder
Shabika Gajnabi 
Bowler
Jannillea Glasgow 
Bowler
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Qiana Joseph 
Allrounder
Mandy Mangru 
Batting Allrounder
Ashmini Munisar 
Allrounder
Karishma Ramharack 
Bowler
Zaida James 
Allrounder
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2716
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days31 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
