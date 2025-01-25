Bangladesh miss out on direct qualification for 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Bangladesh missed direct qualification for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup after their eight-wicket defeat against West Indies in Basseterre on Friday. They finished on 21 points in the Women's Championship table , level with New Zealand who had more wins - nine opposed to Bangladesh's eight - and secured the sixth and final direct spot.

New Zealand joined Australia, India, England, South Africa and Sri Lanka in getting automatic places in the World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will have West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland for company in the World Cup qualifiers. Scotland and Thailand will also join the competition, with two teams out of these six qualifying for the main event.

The third ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies, however, ended up being a meek affair. Batting first, the visitors were bowled out for 118 runs in 43.5 overs. Sharmin Akhter top-scored with 37. Bangladesh were looking good at 94 for 3, before collapsing badly. They lost their last seven wickets for just 24 runs in 13 overs.

Karishma Ramharack took a four-wicket haul for the second successive game, this time conceding just 12 runs in her 6.5 overs. Zaida James took two wickets.

West Indies reached their target in 27.3 overs, with Qiana Joseph making 39 and Deandra Dottin remaining unbeaten on 33. Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter took a wicket each.