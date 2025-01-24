Matches (29)
WI Women vs BAN Women, 3rd ODI at Basseterre, WI Women vs BAN Women, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Basseterre, January 24, 2025, Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
WI Women
L
L
L
W
L
BAN Women
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 00:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WI-W8 M • 449 Runs • 64.14 Avg • 90.34 SR
WI-W10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 65.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.71 Econ • 37.53 SR
WI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 26 SR
Squad
WI-W
BAN-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1438
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
|Match days
|24 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)