Strikers vs Heat, 31st Match at Adelaide, BBL 2024, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
31st Match (N), Adelaide, January 11, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
L
L
L
W
L
Heat
L
L
L
A
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 12:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 189 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 148.81 SR
8 M • 186 Runs • 26.57 Avg • 139.84 SR
BH10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 165.21 SR
10 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 151.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS10 M • 21 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 10 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 16.15 SR
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 10.66 SR
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 14.66 SR
Squad
AS
BH
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|11 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
