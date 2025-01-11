Matches (13)
SA20 (2)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
BPL (4)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (2)

Strikers vs Heat, 31st Match at Adelaide, BBL 2024, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

31st Match (N), Adelaide, January 11, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AS Win & Bat
BH Win & Bat
AS Win & Bowl
BH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MW Short
7 M • 189 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 148.81 SR
J Weatherald
8 M • 186 Runs • 26.57 Avg • 139.84 SR
M Bryant
10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 165.21 SR
MT Renshaw
10 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 151.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Pope
10 M • 21 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 10 SR
HTRJY Thornton
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 16.15 SR
SH Johnson
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 10.66 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 14.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AS
BH
Player
Role
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
James Bazley 
Allrounder
Cameron Boyce 
Bowler
Jordan Buckingham 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kelly 
Middle order Batter
Chris Lynn 
Batter
Harry Nielsen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Lloyd Pope 
Bowler
Alex Ross 
Middle order Batter
D'Arcy Short 
Opening Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Henry Thornton 
Bowler
Jake Weatherald 
Top order Batter
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days11 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Maxwell puts Test snub behind with match-winning hand against Sixers

He followed up an unbeaten half-century with two key outfield catches

Maxwell puts Test snub behind with match-winning hand against Sixers

How Mitch Owen became Hobart Hurricanes' century-making opener

Having batted in the lower middle-order during a handful of T20 matches, a pre-season chat got him primed for a new role

How Mitch Owen became Hobart Hurricanes' century-making opener

Hasnain returns to BBL with Sydney Thunder

The club have also brought in George Garton as an replacement overseas player for the rest of the season

Hasnain returns to BBL with Sydney Thunder

Will shows the way: All-round Sutherland keeps Renegades alive

The fast-bowling allrounder first picked up two wickets - including that of Marsh - before scoring 70 off 45

Will shows the way: All-round Sutherland keeps Renegades alive

Smith, Labuschagne, Khawaja on BBL restrictions; bowlers and Head ruled out

Head and bowlers will not feature while Carey, Konstas, Webster and Marsh are fully available prior to Sri Lanka tour

Smith, Labuschagne, Khawaja on BBL restrictions; bowlers and Head ruled out
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST74290.166
SS74290.041
HH6419-0.154
BH7337-0.518
PS73460.624
MR73460.392
MS8356-0.356
AS7254-0.299
Full Table