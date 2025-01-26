Powerful Hurricanes stand between Thunder's Warner and perfect captaincy comeback

Big picture: A first for Hurricanes, or Thunder's great revival?

Whoever prevails in the BBL final, the first to be hosted in Tasmania, it will be a terrific story. Hobart Hurricanes have never won the title, while Sydney Thunder, under the captaincy of David Warner , have gone from the wooden spoon last year to their best run in nine seasons.

Hurricanes have been the standout team this summer, something that looked unlikely after their first game when they were skittled for 74 by Melbourne Renegades. From there, however, Hurricanes were unbeaten through the next eight matches, losing only to Melbourne Stars when they were assured of hosting the Qualifier final. In that match, they overturned Sydney Sixers to earn hosting rights for the final.

Hurricanes have a very well balanced side, even if they have occasionally looked a batter light. Mitch Owen has been the season's breakout star after being elevated to opening the batting, responding with an eye-watering strike-rate of 191.11. Tim David has been a vital cog in the middle order, especially on home soil, with Hurricanes unbeaten in Hobart through the campaign.

But it has been their pace attack which has often set them apart. Riley Meredith has bowled with impressive pace (as did Billy Stanlake before injury), while in captain Nathan Ellis and overseas signing Chris Jordan , Hurricanes have two outstanding death bowlers, with their impact never clearer than in the Qualifier against Sixers.

But it hasn't quite been such a seamless run for Thunder, who had started strongly with four wins in five games before stumbling a little. By finishing third, they had to reach the final the hard way, but did it impressively with victories over Stars and Sixers. A potentially pivotal point in Thunder's season came on the night of the horrific collision between Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams, which left the pair in hospital and their team-mates shaken. But somehow, Thunder were able to get over the line against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium, their fortress. It reinforced the close-knit nature of the squad.

Injuries, a Test call to Sam Konstas, and the usual coming and going of overseas names have tested Thunder's depth, but they have found answers at each turn. Warner is now one win away from having a very significant moment in his career after the leadership ban was overturned ahead of the season.

"This year challenged us in every way - injuries to key players, the demands of international tournaments, and the introduction of new faces to the team," Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss said. "But each time, the team rose to the occasion without making excuses. You can't ask much more of your team than that."

Tim David could be a huge figure in deciding the final • Getty Images

Route to the final

Hobart Hurricanes

Sydney Thunder

Players to watch: Tim David and Tanveer Sangha

Tim David has been the power surge king this season. He has scored 95 runs from 33 balls in the two-over period of fielding restrictions without being dismissed. The next best is Max Bryant's 68 off 30 deliveries with one dismissal. Particularly when chasing at their home ground, David's power means Hurricanes are never out of the game. The role he plays when batting first can be flexible depending on the base the top order has provided. has been the power surge king this season. He has scored 95 runs from 33 balls in the two-over period of fielding restrictions without being dismissed. The next best is Max Bryant's 68 off 30 deliveries with one dismissal. Particularly when chasing at their home ground, David's power means Hurricanes are never out of the game. The role he plays when batting first can be flexible depending on the base the top order has provided.

Tanveer Sangha forms part of a strong Thunder spin attack • Getty Images

Tanveer Sangha has bowled very nicely since returning to the side after injury. In his three recent outings, he has figures of 1 for 18, 2 for 31 and 0 for 26. During the last of them, against Sixers, he dropped Moises Henriques, but deflected the ball on to the stumps to run Josh Philippe out. It will be a challenge for Sangha on a smaller playing area at Ninja Stadium, with some strong hitters likely to target the shorter boundaries. But Sangha has some tricks up his sleeve as well. has bowled very nicely since returning to the side after injury. In his three recent outings, he has figures of 1 for 18, 2 for 31 and 0 for 26. During the last of them, against Sixers, he dropped Moises Henriques, but deflected the ball on to the stumps to run Josh Philippe out. It will be a challenge for Sangha on a smaller playing area at Ninja Stadium, with some strong hitters likely to target the shorter boundaries. But Sangha has some tricks up his sleeve as well.

Team news: Teams may ponder batting depth

Hurricanes juggled their batting order again for the Qualifier, with Matthew Wade moving to No. 3. Chris Jordan potentially feels a place high at No. 7, leaving the onus on the top six to get the job done if that balance is retained.

Hobart Hurricanes (possible): 1 Mitch Owen, 2 Caleb Jewell, 3 Matthew Wade (wk), 4 Ben McDermott, 5 Tim David, 6 Nikhil Chaudhary, 7 Chris Jordan, 8 Nathan Ellis (capt), 9 Cameron Gannon, 10 Peter Hatzoglou, 11 Riley Meredith

Jason Sangha had a significant impact as he slotted back into the side at the top of the order, although Thunder's batting still looks a little thin. There may be a debate over whether three spinners is the way to go in Hobart, although overall, Hurricanes have the third-lowest run rate against spin this season, compared to the highest against pace . Warner confirmed that Ollie Davies would be in the squad, having overcome a thigh injury.

Sydney Thunder (possible): 1 David Warner, 2 Jason Sangha, 3 Matthew Gilkes, 4 Sam Billings (wk), 5 Hugh Weibgen/Ollie Davies, 6 Chris Green, 7 George Garton, 8 Nathan McAndrew, 9 Tom Andrews, 10 Wes Agar, 11 Tanveer Sangha

Pitch and conditions