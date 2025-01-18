Fraser-McGurk masterclass sinks Brisbane Heat

Melbourne Renegades 199 for 7 (Fraser-McGurk 95, Walter 2-23) beat Brisbane Heat 196 for 4 (Wood 45, Zampa 2-29)

Jake Fraser-McGurk finally found his hard-hitting best, blasting Melbourne Renegades to a thrilling three-wicket BBL win over Brisbane Heat that ended their title defence but the home side's finals hopes were fleeting.

Out-of-form this summer for South Australia and Renegades, Fraser-McGurk smashed 95 from 46 balls to help Renegades pull off the second-highest successful BBL chase at Marvel Stadium.

The dynamic 22-year-old attempted to reach his maiden BBL century with a six down the ground, but Matt Renshaw took an impressive catch near the rope with Renegades still requiring 17 to win.

But Fergus O'Neill finished the job as the Renegades chased down Heat's 196 for 4 with 12 balls to spare. It left Renegades, for a few hours, fourth in the table but Perth Scorchers' win over Adelaide Strikers ended their finals hopes.

Fraser-McGurk, who missed out on selection for Australia's Champions Trophy squad last week, entered the match having made just 93 runs from his first nine BBL games this season.

But he destroyed a star-studded Heat bowling attack containing internationals Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser. It was his best BBL score and his third fifty in 45 matches in the competition.

After winning last year's title, Heat needed to defeat the Renegades to be any chance of qualifying for the finals.

They racked up 196 for 4 after being sent in to bat as opener Jack Wood , keeper Tom Alsop and Renshaw unleashed on the Renegades attack.

Umpire Donovan Koch removed Will Sutherland and Fergus O'Neill for running in the protected zone • Getty Images

During a bizarre innings, Renegades captain Will Sutherland and fellow quick O'Neill were both banned from bowling for the rest of the match following intervention from umpire Donovan Koch for running in the danger area

Sutherland was taken out of the attack with a ball to go in his third over after Donovan spoke to him, while O'Neill still had nine deliveries he could have bowled for the innings. It is rare for one player to be removed from bowling mid-over, but two in the same match is virtually unheard of.

Renegades opener Josh Brown , who has never bowled before in his 37 previous T20 appearances, was forced to fill the void left by Sutherland and O'Neill.

Brown's 2.4 overs went for a whopping 0 for 48, as Heat piled on the highest total at Marvel Stadium this season. But Brown later began Renegades' chase with 32 off 11 balls.