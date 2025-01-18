Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
RESULT
38th Match (D/N), Melbourne (Docklands), January 18, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
196/4
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
(18/20 ov, T:197) 199/7

Renegades won by 3 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
95 (46)
jake-fraser-mcgurk
Cricinfo's MVP
155.53 ptsImpact List
jake-fraser-mcgurk
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Fraser-McGurk masterclass sinks Brisbane Heat

The home side pulled off a fantastic chase after earlier seeing two of their bowlers ordered out of the attack for running on the pitch

AAP and ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Jan-2025 • Updated 6 mins ago
Jake Fraser-McGurk launches down the ground, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, BBL, Marvel Stadium, January 18, 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk launches down the ground  •  Getty Images

Melbourne Renegades 199 for 7 (Fraser-McGurk 95, Walter 2-23) beat Brisbane Heat 196 for 4 (Wood 45, Zampa 2-29)
Jake Fraser-McGurk finally found his hard-hitting best, blasting Melbourne Renegades to a thrilling three-wicket BBL win over Brisbane Heat that ended their title defence but the home side's finals hopes were fleeting.
Out-of-form this summer for South Australia and Renegades, Fraser-McGurk smashed 95 from 46 balls to help Renegades pull off the second-highest successful BBL chase at Marvel Stadium.
The dynamic 22-year-old attempted to reach his maiden BBL century with a six down the ground, but Matt Renshaw took an impressive catch near the rope with Renegades still requiring 17 to win.
But Fergus O'Neill finished the job as the Renegades chased down Heat's 196 for 4 with 12 balls to spare. It left Renegades, for a few hours, fourth in the table but Perth Scorchers' win over Adelaide Strikers ended their finals hopes.
Fraser-McGurk, who missed out on selection for Australia's Champions Trophy squad last week, entered the match having made just 93 runs from his first nine BBL games this season.
But he destroyed a star-studded Heat bowling attack containing internationals Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser. It was his best BBL score and his third fifty in 45 matches in the competition.
After winning last year's title, Heat needed to defeat the Renegades to be any chance of qualifying for the finals.
They racked up 196 for 4 after being sent in to bat as opener Jack Wood, keeper Tom Alsop and Renshaw unleashed on the Renegades attack.
During a bizarre innings, Renegades captain Will Sutherland and fellow quick O'Neill were both banned from bowling for the rest of the match following intervention from umpire Donovan Koch for running in the danger area
Sutherland was taken out of the attack with a ball to go in his third over after Donovan spoke to him, while O'Neill still had nine deliveries he could have bowled for the innings. It is rare for one player to be removed from bowling mid-over, but two in the same match is virtually unheard of.
Renegades opener Josh Brown, who has never bowled before in his 37 previous T20 appearances, was forced to fill the void left by Sutherland and O'Neill.
Brown's 2.4 overs went for a whopping 0 for 48, as Heat piled on the highest total at Marvel Stadium this season. But Brown later began Renegades' chase with 32 off 11 balls.
Sutherland had a nightmare start to the match, twice being hit for three-consecutive sixes - first by Wood in the third over, then by Renshaw in the 12th.
Jake Fraser-McGurkMatt RenshawJack WoodTom AlsopJosh BrownMelbourne RenegadesBrisbane HeatHeat vs RenegadesBig Bash League

Language
English
Win Probability
MR 100%
BHMR
100%50%100%BH InningsMR Innings

Over 18 • MR 199/7

Renegades won by 3 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Renegades Innings
Player NameRB
TS Muyeye
caught37
J Brown
caught3211
J Fraser-McGurk
caught9546
OJ Peake
bowled1921
TL Seifert
bowled01
HT Dixon
caught119
W Sutherland
caught136
TS Rogers
not out22
F O'Neill
not out166
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total199(7 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH971150.135
SS1062140.156
ST1053120.340
PS104680.219
MR104680.139
MS9458-0.073
BH10367-0.831
AS10376-0.122
Full Table