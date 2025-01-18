Fraser-McGurk masterclass sinks Brisbane Heat
The home side pulled off a fantastic chase after earlier seeing two of their bowlers ordered out of the attack for running on the pitch
Renegades won by 3 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
Over 18 • MR 199/7Renegades won by 3 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|3
|7
|caught
|32
|11
|caught
|95
|46
|bowled
|19
|21
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|11
|9
|caught
|13
|6
|not out
|2
|2
|not out
|16
|6
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|199(7 wkts; 18 ovs)