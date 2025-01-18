Matches (14)
Renegades vs Heat, 38th Match at Melbourne, BBL, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

38th Match (D/N), Melbourne (Docklands), January 18, 2025, Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat FlagBrisbane Heat
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
9 M • 200 Runs • 25 Avg • 123.45 SR
JG Bethell
8 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 125 SR
MT Renshaw
10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 164.36 SR
M Bryant
10 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 161.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Rogers
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 12.82 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 19.63 SR
SH Johnson
8 M • 18 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 10.66 SR
XC Bartlett
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 15.71 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR
BH
Player
Role
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Brown 
Batter
Harry Dixon 
Allrounder
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Mackenzie Harvey 
Top order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Kane Richardson 
Bowler
Tom Rogers 
Bowling Allrounder
Gurinder Sandhu 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Sutherland 
Allrounder
Jonathan Wells 
Middle order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
Match days18 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

'It doesn't look great': Kuhnemann's Sri Lanka tour in jeopardy after thumb injury

Hurricanes seal home final with last-ball win; Heat and Australia sweat on Kuhnemann injury

Steven Smith fifty sets up Sydney Sixers' nervy win over Adelaide Strikers

Tom Andrews goes from financial planner to BBL finals

Stanlake and Sams ruled out of the BBL through injury

Instant answers to T20 questions
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH971150.135
SS962130.156
ST953110.340
MS9458-0.073
BH9357-0.794
AS93660.067
PS93660.057
MR93660.033
Full Table