Renegades vs Heat, 38th Match at Melbourne, BBL, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
38th Match (D/N), Melbourne (Docklands), January 18, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
L
L
W
L
L
Heat
L
A
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR9 M • 200 Runs • 25 Avg • 123.45 SR
8 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 125 SR
10 M • 286 Runs • 31.78 Avg • 164.36 SR
BH10 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 161.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 12.82 SR
MR10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 19.63 SR
8 M • 18 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 10.66 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 15.71 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR
BH
Match details
|Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.00 start, First Session 17.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-18.50, Second Session 18.50-20.20
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Big Bash League News
'It doesn't look great': Kuhnemann's Sri Lanka tour in jeopardy after thumb injury
The left-arm spinner ran from the field in significant pain late in the match against Hobart Hurricanes
Hurricanes seal home final with last-ball win; Heat and Australia sweat on Kuhnemann injury
The result also keeps Strikers, Scorchers, and Renegades' hopes alive
Steven Smith fifty sets up Sydney Sixers' nervy win over Adelaide Strikers
The Strikers' slim playoff chances take further beating while the Sixers moved to the top of the ladder
Tom Andrews goes from financial planner to BBL finals
The allrounder played a match-winning role against Perth Scorchers having expected his professional career to be over