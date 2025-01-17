Matches (12)
Sixers vs Thunder, 37th Match at Sydney, BBL, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
37th Match (N), Sydney, January 17, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
L
A
L
W
W
Thunder
W
L
A
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 290 Runs • 36.25 Avg • 125 SR
SS6 M • 228 Runs • 45.6 Avg • 139.02 SR
10 M • 374 Runs • 46.75 Avg • 134.53 SR
8 M • 185 Runs • 26.43 Avg • 136.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 13.27 SR
SS7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 11.57 SR
ST10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 21.27 SR
ST5 M • 9 Wkts • 10.45 Econ • 12.44 SR
Squad
SS
ST
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|17 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
