Matches (12)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Sixers vs Thunder, 37th Match at Sydney, BBL, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

37th Match (N), Sydney, January 17, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SS Win & Bat
ST Win & Bat
SS Win & Bowl
ST Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MC Henriques
10 M • 290 Runs • 36.25 Avg • 125 SR
JM Vince
6 M • 228 Runs • 45.6 Avg • 139.02 SR
DA Warner
10 M • 374 Runs • 46.75 Avg • 134.53 SR
SW Billings
8 M • 185 Runs • 26.43 Avg • 136.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 18 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 13.27 SR
SA Abbott
7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 11.57 SR
CJ Green
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 21.27 SR
WA Agar
5 M • 9 Wkts • 10.45 Econ • 12.44 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS
ST
Player
Role
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jackson Bird 
Bowler
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Joel Davies 
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Jack Edwards 
Batter
Moises Henriques 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Hayden Kerr 
Allrounder
Ben Manenti 
Bowler
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Kurtis Patterson 
Middle order Batter
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Silk 
Middle order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days17 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Steven Smith fifty sets up Sydney Sixers' nervy win over Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers' slim playoff chances take further beating while the Sixers moved to the top of the ladder

Steven Smith fifty sets up Sydney Sixers' nervy win over Adelaide Strikers

Tom Andrews goes from financial planner to BBL finals

The allrounder played a match-winning role against Perth Scorchers having expected his professional career to be over

Tom Andrews goes from financial planner to BBL finals

Stanlake and Sams ruled out of the BBL through injury

Stanlake fractured his shoulder while completing a catch against Renegades while Sams suffered a side strain in the same game he was concussed

Stanlake and Sams ruled out of the BBL through injury

David, Wade push Hurricanes to the top despite Bethell brilliance

With the loss Renegades' chances of making it to the playoffs took a massive beating

David, Wade push Hurricanes to the top despite Bethell brilliance

Sam Konstas hopes to embrace Sri Lanka challenge after heated India start

The 19-year-old opener was the centre of attention in his first two Tests and is now about to embark on his first tour

Sam Konstas hopes to embrace Sri Lanka challenge after heated India start
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS962130.156
HH861130.120
ST953110.340
MS9458-0.073
BH8347-0.863
AS93660.067
PS93660.057
MR93660.033
Full Table