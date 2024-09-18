Matches (17)
6th Match, Faisalabad, September 18, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
284/9
Dolphins (Pakistan) FlagDolphins (Pakistan)
(43.5/50 ov, T:285) 192

Markhors won by 92 runs

Report

Ghulam, Rizwan set up Markhors' third successive win

Their knocks helped Markhors pile up 284 before Agha and Imran picked three-fors to bowl out Dolphins for 192

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Markhors' Kamran Ghulam made 115 in the opening game, Markhors vs Panthers, Champions One-Day Cup, Faisalabad, September 12, 2024

Kamran Ghulam followed up his 115 last week with another century  •  Getty Images

Markhors 284 for 9 (Ghulam 113, Rizwan 51, Ashraf 4-50, Hamza 2-26) beat Dolphins 192 (Asif 50, Shakeel 41, Imran 3-28, Agha 3-34) by 92 runs
Kamran Ghulam's second century in three outings, backed by three wicket-hauls from Mohammad Imran and Salman Agha handed Markhors their third consecutive win, as they beat Dolphins in Faisalabad. The win helped them consolidate their lead at the top of the points table.
It was an all-round show from Markhors with Ghulam making 113 off just 110 balls, which included a 122-run third wicket stand with Mohammad Rizwan. That helped Markhors pile up 284 for 9 in their 50 overs. In reply, Dolphins lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 192 with Markhors winning by 92 runs.
After Dolphins decided to field, Mir Hamza removed Markhors openers Bismillah Khan and Mohammad Faizan inside five overs. But Ghulam, fresh off a 115 against Panthers last week, continued his good form. He stabilized the innings with Rizwan, who also scored a half-century.
Faheem Ashraf picked four wickets for Dolphins but Markhors managed to put up a big score on the board.
Dolphins never really got going in the chase. Opener Mohammad Hurraira fell for a 12-ball duck while Muhammad Akhlaq was dismissed by Naseem Shah. Captain Saud Shakeel tried to hold his end up with 41, but got little support from the others.
Asif Ali hit a quick 43-ball 50, but the Dolphins batters failed to stitch a solid partnership. Eventually, they were bowled out in 43.5 overs. Markhors employed six bowlers, and each one of them managed to pick at least a wicket.
This was Dolphins' second defeat of the tournament and they are now the only side to not register a single point on the table.
Kamran GhulamMohammad ImranSalman AghaMohammad RizwanDolphins (Pakistan)Markhors (Pakistan)Markhors vs DolphinsChampions One-Day Cup

Dolphins Innings
Player NameRB
Sahibzada Farhan
stumped2435
Muhammad Hurraira
caught012
Muhammad Akhlaq
caught12
Saud Shakeel
caught4156
Qasim Akram
bowled1322
Asif Ali
caught5043
Faheem Ashraf
lbw1528
Sameen Gul
lbw517
Mir Hamza
caught421
Usman Qadir
lbw1019
Sufiyan Muqeem
not out1710
Extras(lb 3, nb 2, w 7)
Total192(10 wkts; 43.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR3300372.520
PAN321023-0.173
STA2110140.070
LIO20201-2.170
DOL20200-1.420
Full Table