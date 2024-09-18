Ghulam, Rizwan set up Markhors' third successive win

Markhors 284 for 9 (Ghulam 113, Rizwan 51, Ashraf 4-50, Hamza 2-26) beat Dolphins 192 (Asif 50, Shakeel 41, Imran 3-28, Agha 3-34) by 92 runs

Kamran Ghulam 's second century in three outings, backed by three wicket-hauls from Mohammad Imran and Salman Agha handed Markhors their third consecutive win, as they beat Dolphins in Faisalabad. The win helped them consolidate their lead at the top of the points table.

It was an all-round show from Markhors with Ghulam making 113 off just 110 balls, which included a 122-run third wicket stand with Mohammad Rizwan . That helped Markhors pile up 284 for 9 in their 50 overs. In reply, Dolphins lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 192 with Markhors winning by 92 runs.

After Dolphins decided to field, Mir Hamza removed Markhors openers Bismillah Khan and Mohammad Faizan inside five overs. But Ghulam, fresh off a 115 against Panthers last week, continued his good form. He stabilized the innings with Rizwan, who also scored a half-century.

Faheem Ashraf picked four wickets for Dolphins but Markhors managed to put up a big score on the board.

Dolphins never really got going in the chase. Opener Mohammad Hurraira fell for a 12-ball duck while Muhammad Akhlaq was dismissed by Naseem Shah. Captain Saud Shakeel tried to hold his end up with 41, but got little support from the others.

Asif Ali hit a quick 43-ball 50, but the Dolphins batters failed to stitch a solid partnership. Eventually, they were bowled out in 43.5 overs. Markhors employed six bowlers, and each one of them managed to pick at least a wicket.