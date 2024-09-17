Matches (10)
Dolphins vs Markhors, 6th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 17 2024

6th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 17, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Dolphins (Pakistan) FlagDolphins (Pakistan)
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Qasim Akram
1 M • 65 Runs • 65 Avg • 104.83 SR
Sahibzada Farhan
1 M • 52 Runs • 52 Avg • 75.36 SR
Kamran Ghulam
2 M • 126 Runs • 63 Avg • 109.56 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
2 M • 117 Runs • 117 Avg • 106.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Qadir
1 M • 3 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 15.33 SR
Mir Hamza
1 M • 2 Wkts • 5 Econ • 30 SR
Zahid Mahmood
2 M • 6 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 10.66 SR
Naseem Shah
2 M • 5 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 12 SR
Saud Shakeel (c)
Middle order Batter
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Hurraira 
Batter
Muhammad Riazullah 
-
Noman Ali 
Bowler
Qasim Akram 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Sameen Gul 
Bowler
Sarfaraz Ahmed 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sufiyan Muqeem 
Bowler
Umar Amin 
Top order Batter
Usman Qadir 
Bowler
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days17 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR2200272.860
STA2110140.070
PAN211011-1.100
DOL10100-1.000
LIO10100-2.660
Full Table