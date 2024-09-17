Matches (10)
Dolphins vs Markhors, 6th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (D/N), Faisalabad, September 17, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dolphins
L
Markhors
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DOL1 M • 65 Runs • 65 Avg • 104.83 SR
1 M • 52 Runs • 52 Avg • 75.36 SR
MAR2 M • 126 Runs • 63 Avg • 109.56 SR
MAR2 M • 117 Runs • 117 Avg • 106.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DOL1 M • 3 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 15.33 SR
DOL1 M • 2 Wkts • 5 Econ • 30 SR
MAR2 M • 6 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 10.66 SR
MAR2 M • 5 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
DOL
MAR
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|17 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
