Stallions vs Lions, Eliminator 1 at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator 1 (D/N), Faisalabad, September 25, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Stallions (Pakistan) FlagStallions (Pakistan)
Lions (Pakistan) FlagLions (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Babar Azam
4 M • 230 Runs • 76.67 Avg • 98.71 SR
Tayyab Tahir
4 M • 221 Runs • 55.25 Avg • 88.4 SR
Imam-ul-Haq
3 M • 189 Runs • 63 Avg • 94.02 SR
Khushdil Shah
4 M • 174 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 119.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Jahandad Khan
4 M • 10 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 18 SR
Mehran Mumtaz
4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 22.28 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 26.55 SR
Ahmed Daniyal
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
STA
LIO
Player
Role
Mohammad Haris (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Adil Amin 
-
Babar Azam 
Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Maaz Sadaqat 
-
Mehran Mumtaz 
Bowler
Mohammad Ali 
Bowler
Mohammad Amir Khan 
Bowler
Saad Khan 
Allrounder
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Ubaid Shah 
Bowler
Yasir Khan 
Top order Batter
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days25 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR4310381.715
PAN431034-0.030
STA4220280.805
LIO413012-0.990
DOL413011-1.500
Full Table