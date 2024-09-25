Matches (8)
Stallions vs Lions, Eliminator 1 at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator 1 (D/N), Faisalabad, September 25, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stallions
W
L
W
L
Lions
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
STA4 M • 230 Runs • 76.67 Avg • 98.71 SR
STA4 M • 221 Runs • 55.25 Avg • 88.4 SR
LIO3 M • 189 Runs • 63 Avg • 94.02 SR
LIO4 M • 174 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 119.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
STA4 M • 10 Wkts • 5.17 Econ • 18 SR
STA4 M • 7 Wkts • 6.08 Econ • 22.28 SR
4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 26.55 SR
LIO3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
STA
LIO
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|25 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
