Matches (7)
WI v IND (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
CWG 2022 (1)
NL v NZ (1)
Ireland in England (1)
ZIM v BDESH (1)
BDESH-A in WI (1)
Live
1st Semi-Final, Birmingham, August 06, 2022, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition
India Women FlagIndia Women
164/5
England Women FlagEngland Women
(15/20 ov, T:165) 117/3

ENG Women need 48 runs in 30 balls.

Current RR: 7.80
 • Required RR: 9.60
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 31/0 (6.20)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Photos
Table
Report

India opt to bat in first semi-final; both teams unchanged

With Nat Sciver also saying England would have wanted to bowl, both captains got what they wanted

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
2 hrs ago
Smriti Mandhana takes the aerial route, India vs Pakistan, Commonwealth Games, Group A, Birmingham, July 31, 2022

Smriti Mandhana could be key to India's start again  •  AFP/Getty Images

After scores of 154 and 162, India stuck to their tried and tested formula of setting up a total to defend in the first semi-final of the Commonwealth Games against England at Edgbaston. With Nat Sciver also saying England would have wanted to bowl, both captains got what they wanted.
With designated captain Heather Knight missing - there was earlier a glimmer of her being available for the knockouts - England are playing the same XI that beat New Zealand by seven wickets in their final league fixture.
India, too, are unchanged from the XI that beat Barbados two nights ago. This means they are playing three spinners and two seamers along with a seam-bowling allrounder in Pooja Vastrakar.
The winner will be guaranteed a medal and a place in Sunday's final to push for a gold medal, while the loser will go into a bronze medal playoff, which is also on Sunday.
Unlike in the league phases, where a hybrid surface was prepared to ensure they don't deteriorate too much, the pitch used for this contest is a fresh one.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Renuka Singh
England: 1 Danni Wyatt, 2 Sophia Dunkley, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver (capt), 5 Amy Jones (wk), 6 Maia Bouchier, 7 Katherine Brunt, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Freya Kemp, 10 Issy Wong, 11 Sarah Glenn
India WomenEngland WomenIndiaEnglandIND Women vs ENG WomenCommonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Customize Your Page
Language
English
Hindi
ENG Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SIR Dunkleylbw1910
DN Wyattbowled3527
A Capseyrun out138
NR Scivernot out2932
AE Jonesnot out1514
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total117(3 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W33062.596
IND-W32142.511
BRB-W3122-2.953
PAK-W3030-1.927
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
ENG-W33061.826
NZ-W32140.068
SA-W31221.118
SL-W3030-2.805
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your California Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2022 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved