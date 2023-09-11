Matches (11)
Asia Cup (2)
PAK v SA (W) (1)
SL v WI (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (2)
County DIV2 (3)
Championship (W) (1)
SA v AUS (1)
Stumps
Birmingham, September 10 - 13, 2023, County Championship Division One
PrevNext

Day 2 - Warwickshire trail by 108 runs.

Current RR: 2.58
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Table
Playing XI
BetNEW
Report

Hannon-Dalby takes seven but Northants fight back through Jack White

Bottom club keep faint hopes alive despite career-best haul for Warwickshire seamer

ECB Reporters Network
11-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Oliver Hannon-Dalby of Warwickshire appeals successfully&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Oliver Hannon-Dalby of Warwickshire appeals successfully  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 142 for 4 (White 3-37) trail Northamptonshire 250 (Nair 78, Gay 77, Hannon-Dalby 7-46) by 108 runs
Northamptonshire fought back hard after Oliver Hannon-Dalby's career-best bowling put Warwickshire on top on the second day of their LV=Insurance County Championship tussle at Edgbaston.
Hannon-Dalby's superb seven for 46 sent the visitors all out for just 250 in a match they must win to preserve any realistic hopes of avoiding relegation.
That total looks a little under par but Jack White (three for 37) then led a big-hearted effort from Northamptonshire's bowlers who made the home batters work very hard to reach 142 for four from 55 overs in reply.
The match remains in the balance on a pitch which has assisted the seamers throughout. Hannon-Dalby will be on a hat-trick in the second innings when he will be hunting the three wickets he needs to reach 100 in two seasons - he is now on 44 this year to add to last season's 53.
After resuming on the second morning on 200 for five, Northamptonshire lost two wickets to the new ball as Saif Zaib edged Hannon-Dalby behind and Lewis McManus' 97-minute resistance for 25 was ended by an outswinger by Chris Rushworth.
Hannon-Dalby then polished off the tail. Tom Taylor edged to second slip before Simon Kerrigan fell lbw and White played on next ball. When Northamptonshire bat again, for the third time in 27 days, Hannon-Dalby will start his next bowl on a hat trick.
Warwickshire also found run-gathering an arduous business. Kraigg Brathwaite, on his home debut, eked nine from 58 minutes before edging a lifter from White. Rob Yates prised 23 from nearly two hours before slicing Luke Procter to second slip.
Will Rhodes (44, 92 balls) produced the most assertive batting of the day before skying White to third man. Sam Hain, on his last county appearance of the season following his England call-up, collected a workmanlike 30 that is unlikely to figure in his memoirs then was trapped in front by the impressive White.
Fifth-wicket pair Dan Mousley and Ed Barnard survived intact, albeit while adding to the considerable number of play-and-misses in this match, but a strong first hour tomorrow morning would pour belief into Northamptonshire's bid for a great escape.
Oliver Hannon-DalbyKarun NairNorthamptonshireWarwickshireNorthants vs WarwickshireCounty Championship Division One

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RM Yates
caught2379
KC Brathwaite
caught946
WMH Rhodes
caught4492
SR Hain
lbw3059
DR Mousley
not out2040
EG Barnard
not out419
Extras(lb 2, nb 10)
Total142(4 wkts; 55 ovs)
<1 / 2>
County Championship Division One
TEAMMWLDPT
SURR12813205
ESSEX12714187
HANTS12642156
LANCS12*317137
WARKS12*443133
SOM12345128
NOTTS12*344116
MIDDX12*37187
KENT12*27285
NHNTS12*17362
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved