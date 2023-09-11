Hannon-Dalby takes seven but Northants fight back through Jack White

Warwickshire 142 for 4 (White 3-37) trail Northamptonshire 250 (Nair 78, Gay 77, Hannon-Dalby 7-46) by 108 runs

Northamptonshire fought back hard after Oliver Hannon-Dalby 's career-best bowling put Warwickshire on top on the second day of their LV=Insurance County Championship tussle at Edgbaston.

Hannon-Dalby's superb seven for 46 sent the visitors all out for just 250 in a match they must win to preserve any realistic hopes of avoiding relegation.

That total looks a little under par but Jack White (three for 37) then led a big-hearted effort from Northamptonshire's bowlers who made the home batters work very hard to reach 142 for four from 55 overs in reply.

The match remains in the balance on a pitch which has assisted the seamers throughout. Hannon-Dalby will be on a hat-trick in the second innings when he will be hunting the three wickets he needs to reach 100 in two seasons - he is now on 44 this year to add to last season's 53.

After resuming on the second morning on 200 for five, Northamptonshire lost two wickets to the new ball as Saif Zaib edged Hannon-Dalby behind and Lewis McManus' 97-minute resistance for 25 was ended by an outswinger by Chris Rushworth.

Hannon-Dalby then polished off the tail. Tom Taylor edged to second slip before Simon Kerrigan fell lbw and White played on next ball. When Northamptonshire bat again, for the third time in 27 days, Hannon-Dalby will start his next bowl on a hat trick.

Warwickshire also found run-gathering an arduous business. Kraigg Brathwaite, on his home debut, eked nine from 58 minutes before edging a lifter from White. Rob Yates prised 23 from nearly two hours before slicing Luke Procter to second slip.

Will Rhodes (44, 92 balls) produced the most assertive batting of the day before skying White to third man. Sam Hain, on his last county appearance of the season following his England call-up, collected a workmanlike 30 that is unlikely to figure in his memoirs then was trapped in front by the impressive White.