Turner hundred, Wagner four-for puts Notts under the cosh

Nottinghamshire 220 for 8 (James 50, Wagner 4-68) trail Durham 531 for 7 dec (Turner 114*, de Leede 79) by 311 runs

A fantastic four-wicket return from the evergreen Neil Wagner and a century from Ashton Turner consolidated Durham's dominant position in their Vitality County Championship clash with Nottinghamshire.

Wagner was in a league of his own on day two at the Seat Unique Riverside as the experienced left-armer picked up figures of 4 for 68 on a pitch that has offered little for the bowlers, while Turner finished unbeaten on 114 on his Durham first-class debut.

The Australian combined with Bas de Leede for a swashbuckling partnership of 134 from 120 balls in the morning session to take Durham to an imposing total of 531 for seven declared.

Wagner ran through the Notts top order, despite a maiden first-class fifty for Freddie McCann , with the visitors losing five wickets for 26 runs in the afternoon session. The Kiwi was well backed up by Callum Parkinson but a defiant fifty from Lyndon James led Notts to 220 for 8 at close, with Durham leading by 311 runs.

Durham resumed after an excellent first day on 393 for 5, but nightwatchman Parkinson didn't last long as England man Olly Stone got him lbw for 4.

Turner was then joined by de Leede and the pair guided Durham past 450, picking up maximum batting bonus points for only the second time this season. The pair played some lovely shots with de Leede hitting a glorious straight drive for four and the Dutch international got his fifty from 51 balls, his third in Durham whites.

The elegant Turner then reached his century on his first-class debut for the hosts, with the Australian's hundred coming from 141 balls.

The hosts then passed 500, with de Leede and Turner switching to white ball mode as the hosts began to set up a declaration, with the former the aggressor in the pursuit of quick runs. De Leede was then dismissed for 79 off 68 balls after he smashed a Luke Fletcher delivery to long-off and the hosts declared on 531 for 7, with Turner unbeaten on 114.

Notts' reply got off to the worst possible start as Ben Slater was bowled by a Wagner beauty for 2. Skipper Haseeb Hameed and debutant McCann saw the visitors through to lunch. The pair frustrated the hosts after the break as they remained solid in defence and looked to score when they could.

Hameed played a glorious cover drive in Daniel Hogg's first over to continue his side's progress and McCann looked the part on debut with the former England Under-19s man playing some lovely cover drives.

An 81-run second wicket partnership was broken by Wagner, who is also making his first-class bow for the county, as key man Hameed gloved one down the leg side to Ollie Robinson.

McCann got his first County Championship fifty from 62 balls, but his innings ended just one ball later when the youngster was caught behind off the bowling of de Leede.

Wagner got his third as Clarke pulled a short ball straight to fine leg to leave his side with a mountain to climb. Wagner continued his incredible spell as Matt Montgomery tried and failed to control a hook shot and it went straight to Alex Lees at leg gully.

Ben Raine got in on the act as Jack Haynes departed for nine as he chipped one straight to midwicket.

James and Calvin Harrison saw the visitors through to tea without further loss and the pair grinded their way through a difficult period after the break.

James made sure that he dispatched any loose bowling from the Durham attack and he slapped a Raine delivery to the cover boundary.

Parkinson then got Calvin Harrison lbw for 18 to halt the mini fightback from Notts and the spinner could have had another but Turner dropped James on 28. However he didn't have to wait much longer for his second wicket as he bowled Stone for 18.