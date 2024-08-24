Durham go the whole Hogg to close in on Notts win

Nottinghamshire 229 (James 56, McCann 51, Wagner 4-68) and 212 for 6 (Haynes 59*, Slater 53, Hogg 3-40) trail Durham 531 for 7 dec (Turner 114*, de Leede 79) by 90 runs

Daniel Hogg took his first four wickets in First Class cricket as Durham edged towards victory in their Vitality County Championship clash with Nottinghamshire despite some gritty resistance from Matt Montgomery and Jack Haynes

Durham picked up the last two Notts first-innings wickets with minimum fuss and the visitors only added nine runs to their overnight total, which left them with a first innings deficit of 302.

The follow-on was then enforced by the hosts and the Notts opening pair of Ben Slater - who made his fourth fifty of the season - and Haseeb Hameed started well. But after Hameed was dismissed the floodgates opened and first-class debutant Hogg helped reduce Notts to 99 for 4.

However, Montgomery and Haynes frustrated the hosts in the evening session, with the pair surviving 50.3 overs but Durham got two late wickets with the new ball to leave Notts 212 for 6 at stumps, still trailing by 90.

Hogg was excellent throughout the day and he picked up the baton left by Neil Wagner, who was missing on Saturday due to a shoulder injury picked up in the field on day two. Skipper Scott Borthwick entrusted the 19-year-old with new-ball duties and he picked up four wickets across the day, including that of Hameed.

Resuming on 220 for 8, the visitors had a mountain to climb as they were still 311 behind Durham's total.

Callum Parkinson created an early chance as Lyndon James was dropped by Ollie Robinson on 55, but James only added one more run to his tally as he attempted to pull a short ball from Ben Raine and edged it to Robinson.

Hogg then wrapped up the innings with his maiden first-class wicket, as Brett Hutton was caught behind. In the follow-on, he caused Slater and Hameed plenty of problems, with Slater being dropped by Borthwick at first slip on 5.

Ben Slater battled for his half-century • Getty Images

Hameed and Slater weathered the storm as they put on 52 for the first-wicket partnership, before Hameed was caught behind down the legside off the bowling of Hogg for 34 just before lunch to give the hosts their first scalp of the second innings.

Raine then removed Freddie McCann in the first over after lunch with the youngster caught behind for a five-ball duck. Slater, who had passed a personal milestone of 8,000 career first-class runs earlier in the day, was living a charmed life but he made the most of his luck and played a lovely cover drive off the bowling of Parkinson.

While Slater was beginning to motor, wickets continued to fall at the other end as Joe Clarke became Hogg's third victim of the day, trapped LBW for 5. Slater made his fifty from 111 balls after surviving another drop from Borthwick on 49, but the opener was then run out by substitute fielder Paul Coughlin on 53 after a mix-up between the wickets with Haynes.

Montgomery and Haynes adopted a rearguard action as the visitors looked to take as much time out of the game as they could with the pair batting out seven consecutive maidens at one point.

The pair continued that approach after tea but there was a moment of controversy as Haynes hit a Parkinson delivery on to the shin of Graham Clark and it deflected back to the spinner who caught it. The Durham fielders were convinced that they had their man but umpires Paul Baldwin and Peter Hartley disagreed.