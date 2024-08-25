Daniel Hogg in seventh heaven as debut haul serves up Durham win

Durham 531 for 7 dec (Lees 145, McKinney 129, Turner 114*, de Leede 79) beat Nottinghamshire 229 (James 56, McCann 51, Wagner 4-68) and 285 (Haynes 69, Slater 53, Hogg 7-66) by an innings and 17 runs

A sensational seven-wicket haul from first-class debutant Daniel Hogg propelled Durham to a dominant Vitality County Championship win against Nottinghamshire. Hogg, who already had three second-innings wickets, mopped up the Notts tail on day four to wrap up the victory, with a winning margin of an innings and 17 runs.

The win coupled with a maximum set of bonus points means that Durham consolidate their position in mid-table, meanwhile Notts will be anxiously looking over their shoulder due to sides below them picking up points in their respective fixtures. The County Championship fixtures come in thick and fast as both sides are in action again on Thursday, with Durham travelling to Taunton to take on Somerset, while Notts host runaway leaders Surrey.

Hogg, 19, stepped up his game in the second innings with Durham one seamer down and he sealed the win with a fantastic spell on day four, one which the young quick could have only dreamt of when he was handed his Durham cap on Thursday.

His performance, coupled with a maiden first-class century from Ben McKinney on day one, has given Durham fans a glimpse of the future with the pair the latest prospects from an academy that has produced plenty of international talent. On the other hand Notts were second best throughout the match and they now find themselves in a relegation scrap heading into the last four games of the season.

Resuming on 212 for 6 and still 90 behind Durham, the objective for Notts was to see out the morning session with rain forecast in the afternoon. The plan for survival took a dent just 12 minutes into the day's play as Hogg got his fourth of the innings when half-centurion Haynes edged to Scott Borthwick at first slip for 69.

Lyndon James, who made 56 in the first innings, hit Ben Raine for back-to-back fours as he looked to put the brakes on the home side's victory charge. But Hogg picked up his fifth wicket as Calvin Harrison edged to third slip for one to leave the visitors eight down.

Olly Stone joined James at the crease and frustrated the hosts as they needed just two wickets for the win. The pair continued to be solid and chipped away at the deficit, but Durham did have a chance when Ollie Robinson dropped James on 22 down the legside off the bowling of Bas de Leede.