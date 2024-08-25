Matches (18)
PAK vs BAN (1)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)
MAX60 (2)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
RESULT
46th Match, Chester-le-Street, August 22 - 25, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Durham FlagDurham
531/7d
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
(fo) 229 & 285

Durham won by an innings and 17 runs

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Daniel Hogg in seventh heaven as debut haul serves up Durham win

Teenager ends Notts resistance to seal crushing innings victory for home side

ECB Reporters Network
25-Aug-2024 • 34 mins ago
Daniel Hogg at Durham's pre-season media day, Chester-le-Street, March 21, 2034

Daniel Hogg claimed a seven-wicket haul on debut  •  Getty Images

Durham 531 for 7 dec (Lees 145, McKinney 129, Turner 114*, de Leede 79) beat Nottinghamshire 229 (James 56, McCann 51, Wagner 4-68) and 285 (Haynes 69, Slater 53, Hogg 7-66) by an innings and 17 runs
A sensational seven-wicket haul from first-class debutant Daniel Hogg propelled Durham to a dominant Vitality County Championship win against Nottinghamshire. Hogg, who already had three second-innings wickets, mopped up the Notts tail on day four to wrap up the victory, with a winning margin of an innings and 17 runs.
The win coupled with a maximum set of bonus points means that Durham consolidate their position in mid-table, meanwhile Notts will be anxiously looking over their shoulder due to sides below them picking up points in their respective fixtures. The County Championship fixtures come in thick and fast as both sides are in action again on Thursday, with Durham travelling to Taunton to take on Somerset, while Notts host runaway leaders Surrey.
Hogg, 19, stepped up his game in the second innings with Durham one seamer down and he sealed the win with a fantastic spell on day four, one which the young quick could have only dreamt of when he was handed his Durham cap on Thursday.
His performance, coupled with a maiden first-class century from Ben McKinney on day one, has given Durham fans a glimpse of the future with the pair the latest prospects from an academy that has produced plenty of international talent. On the other hand Notts were second best throughout the match and they now find themselves in a relegation scrap heading into the last four games of the season.
Resuming on 212 for 6 and still 90 behind Durham, the objective for Notts was to see out the morning session with rain forecast in the afternoon. The plan for survival took a dent just 12 minutes into the day's play as Hogg got his fourth of the innings when half-centurion Haynes edged to Scott Borthwick at first slip for 69.
Lyndon James, who made 56 in the first innings, hit Ben Raine for back-to-back fours as he looked to put the brakes on the home side's victory charge. But Hogg picked up his fifth wicket as Calvin Harrison edged to third slip for one to leave the visitors eight down.
Olly Stone joined James at the crease and frustrated the hosts as they needed just two wickets for the win. The pair continued to be solid and chipped away at the deficit, but Durham did have a chance when Ollie Robinson dropped James on 22 down the legside off the bowling of Bas de Leede.
The Notts resistance came to an end as Hogg picked up the wicket of Stone, getting him lbw for 29 and the 19-year-old wrapped up the victory when Brett Hutton was caught behind by Robinson.
Daniel HoggDurhamNottinghamshireDurham vs NottsCounty Championship Division One

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Notts Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
H Hameed
caught3443
BT Slater
run out53113
FW McCann
caught05
JM Clarke
lbw521
JA Haynes
caught69172
M Montgomery
caught38164
LJ Fletcher
bowled02
LW James
not out3184
CG Harrison
caught113
OP Stone
lbw2977
BA Hutton
caught110
Extras(b 8, lb 12, nb 4)
Total285(10 wkts; 117 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR10*612164
SOM10*315137
ESSEX10*423132
DURH10324126
HANTS10*314122
NOTTS10136104
LANCS10*234103
WARKS10*036101
WORCS10*13598
KENT10*15369
Full Table