Bethell, Lintott roll Lancashire as Warwickshire take control

Warwickshire 284 (Davies 118, Bethell 40, Bailey 3-49) and 96 for 3 (Barnard 40*, Balderson 1-9) lead Lancashire 149 (Bell 40, Bethell 4-20, Lintott 3-10) lead by 231 runs

Career-best figures of 4 for 20 from Warwickshire slow left armer Jacob Bethell ensured Lancashire's first innings collapsed from 66 for 3 overnight to 149 all out before the visitors built a lead of 231 runs with seven wickets in hand after closing on 96 for 3 going into the last day of this Vitality County Championship Division One clash at Emirates Old Trafford.

Once Olly Hannon-Dalby had clean bowled Tom Bruce for three early on, it was Bethell and fellow tweaker Jake Lintott who took over, with the latter also producing career-best figures of 3 for 10, as the hosts lost their last six wickets for 36 runs in 19.2 overs.

It was a familiar story for Lancashire, who have been dismissed for under 150 in their first innings three times this season. With Bruce's dismissal followed by George Balderson's. However, the all-rounder was unlucky after he was given out for 20 after seemingly not connecting with a Bethell delivery, which deflected off the wicketkeeper's thigh to Will Rhodes at slip.

Keaton Jennings could also claim bad luck after he was adjudged lbw to Bethell for 36 to a delivery that looked to be sliding down leg but Lancashire's brittle tail could have little complaint as Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Nathan Lyon and Jack Morley all went cheaply with only Matty Hurst showing any kind of resistance to finish unbeaten on 20.

Warwickshire commenced their second innings with an unlikely lead of 135 runs meaning the hosts needed quick wickets and Balderston obliged with a beauty to remove Rob Yates for five edging behind.

Lyon, who took just one wicket in the first innings, struck next with a turning delivery that was helped on its way by an inside edge from the Warwickshire skipper and first innings centurion, Alex Davies, who departed for 17. When Hartley trapped Will Rhodes in front for five, home hopes were raised once again with the score 34 for 3.