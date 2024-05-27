Rain scuppers thrilling finish at Emirates Old Trafford

Warwickshire 284 (Davies 118, Bethell 40, Bailey 3-49) and 96 for 3 dec (Barnard 40*, Balderson 1-9) drew with Lancashire 149 (Bell 40, Bethell 4-20, Lintott 3-10) and 89 for 4 (Bruce 31*, Rae 3-39)

Any hope of an exciting climax to the last day of the Vitality County Championship encounter between Lancashire and Warwickshire was dashed by the rain after only 75 minutes of play was possible at Emirates Old Trafford as the game finished in a draw.

Poor weather had dominated proceedings throughout the encounter. But with the visitors 96 for 3 overnight, leading by 231, all results were still possible in Manchester given Lancashire's brittle batting order this season and Warwickshire's desire to chase a first win of the campaign.

But as heavy showers swept across the ground throughout the morning both sets of players were thwarted with repeated pitch inspections coming and going without any chance of play.

Eventually, a break in the weather saw the game resume at 3:15pm with a generous Warwickshire declaration giving Lancashire the opportunity to embark on a desperate run chase with 44 overs still scheduled.

Luke Wells quickly departed in the second over, pulling Michael Rae straight to Jake Lintott on the square leg boundary. But then, for a brief time, the hosts looked as if they could pull off something special.

Keaton Jennings slapped three boundaries but was bowled comprehensively by Jacob Bethell when attempting a reverse sweep that ended with the Lancashire skipper lying on his backside and out for 18. Josh Bohannon upper cut Rae for six before he skied the same bowler to Alex Davies at mid on for a ten-ball 15.

An almost identical shot saw George Bell hand Rae his third wicket leaving Tom Bruce and Matty Hurst at the crease. The pair put on 43 runs before the rain came for a final decisive time at 4:30pm, leaving the New Zealander unbeaten on 31 and the young wicketkeeper 15 not out as Lancashire closed on 89 for 4 off the 15 overs possible.