Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
34th Match, Manchester, May 24 - 27, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
284
Lancashire FlagLancashire
(29.1 ov) 66/3

Day 2 - Lancashire trail by 218 runs.

Current RR: 2.26
Alex Davies carries his bat - and Warwickshire - with unbeaten 127

ECB Reporters Network
25-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Warwickshire captain Alex Davies hit an attacking hundred, Warwickshire vs Durham, County Championship, Division One, Edgbaston, April 12, 2024

Warwickshire captain Alex Davies registered his third century of the season  •  Getty Images

Lancashire 66 for 3 (Bell 40, Hannon-Dalby 2-19) trail Warwickshire 284 (Davies 118, Bethell 40, Bailey 3-49) by 218 runs
An unbeaten century from Warwickshire skipper Alex Davies helped his side reach 284 all out and a first-innings lead of 218 against Lancashire on the second day of this Vitality County Championship Division One game at Emirates Old Trafford.
Davies' 127 off a mammoth 296 balls saw the opener carry his bat against his former county and while Warwickshire were reluctant to score quickly on a used pitch, their total could yet prove to be a useful one after two wickets for Olly Hannon-Dalby and one for Jake Lintott left Lancashire 66 for 3 at the close of play.
Hopes were high in the Red Roses camp that the visitors might fold quickly after George Balderson got Dan Mousley to edge to Keaton Jennings at first slip for two in the third over of the day to leave Warwickshire 93 for 4.
But, as if inspired by their captain's belligerence, the Bears' middle order came to the rescue, offering support and defiance to Davies as Warwickshire slowly clawed their way back into the game.
Jacob Bethhell hit 40 before he was trapped in front by the returning Jack Morley before Balderson dismissed Michael Burgess the same way for 24. Even Lintott's nine ate up 43 balls as Davies nudged and nurdled his way towards his tenth first class century.
While it was effective, there was little for the crowd to saviour until Lintott's dismissal, caught behind reverse sweeping Nathan Lyon, brought former Lancashire fast bowler Hassan Ali to the crease.
A born entertainer, Ali slog swept Lyon into The Point stand for six while also hitting four boundaries before he was acrobatically caught on the boundary by Tom Bruce off Wells, who had earlier dropped a regulation catch at slip to give Lintott a life.
After Ali's cameo there was little resistance with both Michael Rae and Hannon-Dalby departing for ducks lbw to Luke Wells and Morley.
Lancashire began their reply at 5pm, and two balls later, Wells was on his way back to the dressing room after edging Hannon-Dalby to Rob Yates at second slip without scoring.
The usually reliable Josh Bohannon followed soon after in identical fashion to depart for 11 and with Jennings struggling to get off the mark, the Red Rose were suddenly in trouble at 12 for 2.
It took the Lancashire skipper 32 balls and 45 minutes to finally get a run, but by this time, George Bell was proving a willing partner as he began to construct a lovely little knock of his own as the pair rebuilt and passed the half-century partnership for the third wicket.
But it was the visitors who would have the last say of the day when Bell swept the first ball of the last over from Lintott to a diving Hannon-Dalby for 40, leaving Jennings unbeaten on 12 and Lancashire 66 for 3.
Lancashire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
LWP Wells
caught02
KK Jennings
not out1284
JJ Bohannon
caught1215
GJ Bell
caught4074
Extras(b 1, w 1)
Total66(3 wkts; 29.1 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR7*402115
SOM721499
ESSEX7*31295
DURH721384
NOTTS7*12371
HANTS7*11369
WARKS7*02466
WORCS7*02461
KENT7*12359
LANCS7*13256
Full Table
