Matches (15)
IPL (1)
T20I Tri-Series (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
CE Cup (2)
ENG v PAK (1)
USA vs BAN (1)
WI vs SA (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
34th Match, Manchester, May 24 - 27, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext

Day 1 - Warwickshire chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.28
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Tom Bailey dents Warwickshire before Alex Davies battles back

Lancashire make early running on truncated day before former star digs in for visitors

ECB Reporters Network
24-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tom Bailey in full flight, LV= Insurance County Championship, Lancashire vs Warwickshire, Emirates Old Trafford, May 05, 2022

Tom Bailey claimed three early wickets  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 89 for 3 (Davies 47*, Bailey 3-25) vs Lancashire
Three wickets from Lancashire's Tom Bailey put the hosts in charge against Warwickshire after a truncated day at Emirates Old Trafford ended with the visitors 89 for three from 39 overs on day one of this Vitality County Championship Division One clash.
Bailey, who has struggled for consistency so far this campaign, showed what the Red Rose had been missing, as he dismissed Rob Yates, Will Rhodes and Ed Barnard either side of tea to finish the day with three for 25 after the game had finally got underway at 2.10pm following overnight rain.
Full of confidence following a fine performance in beating Durham at Blackpool, a win which has left them within striking distance of mid-table, Lancashire will be looking to move off the bottom with a similar result against the Bears, who are winless in six matches, their second defeat - added to four draws - coming on Monday against Essex at Chelmsford.
Once the extensive mopping-up operation had finished, Warwickshire, having won the toss, began batting under typical overcast Manchester skies with Yates opening the batting with former Lancashire wicket keeper batter, Alex Davies.
The opening pair had put on 38 when Yates badly misjudged a Bailey delivery which jagged back and removed his off bail in the 11th over as the left-hander departed for 19.
Skipper Davies, meanwhile, was going along nicely against his ex-teammates, with some trademark cover drives and busy running, a painful reminder to the home crowd of his talents.
But it was Bailey, who had the bit between his teeth and with a worn pitch, gloomy skies and Nathan Lyon at the other end in support, he produced a beauty to find Rhodes' edge with the batter on 14 when keeper Matty Hurst took the catch.
74 for two quickly became 82 for three when Barnard edged another excellent Bailey delivery to Hurst to depart for two.
The score had progressed to 89 for three with Davies unbeaten on 47 and Dan Mousley one not out when the players left the field at 5.09pm due to a combination of drizzle and bad light.
Alex DaviesTom BaileyWarwickshireLancashireWarwickshire vs LancashireCounty Championship Division One

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RM Yates
bowled1939
AL Davies
not out47109
WMH Rhodes
caught1468
EG Barnard
caught213
DR Mousley
not out17
Extras(lb 2, nb 4)
Total89(3 wkts; 39 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR7*402114
SOM7*20496
ESSEX631292
NOTTS612368
HANTS7*11367
DURH7*11367
WARKS602465
WORCS602461
KENT612358
LANCS613253
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved