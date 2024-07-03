Warwickshire take control after Hannon-Dalby six-for

Warwickshire 412 and 281 for 8 (Bethell 66, Yates 57, Davies 50, Overton 4-57) lead Somerset 284 (Banton 78, Abell 61, Hannon-Dalby 6-56) by 409 runs

Half-centuries from Rob Yates, Alex Davies and Jacob Bethell strengthened Warwickshire's grip on the third day of the Vitality County Championship Division One match with Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors earned a first innings lead of 128 when bowling out Somerset for 284 from an overnight 208 for 6. Tom Abell fell for 61 and Craig Overton finished unbeaten on 35, while Oliver Hannon-Dalby added two victims to his second day efforts and ended with 6 for 56 from 18.2 overs.

Yates and Davies then produced a century opening partnership and, despite a mid-innings stumble, Warwickshire were able to reach stumps on 284 for 8, 409 runs ahead, with Bethell contributing a sparkling 66. Overton claimed 4 for 57, but his side will have to bat to save the game on the final day.

Somerset's first task on a morning in which they offered free admission to more than 1300 children from 41 schools across the South West was to score the 55 runs needed to avoid the prospect of following on.

Abell missed a swinging full toss in Michael Booth's opening over and departed lbw without adding to his overnight score. And, while Kasey Aldridge struck a couple of delightful boundaries in moving to 14, he undid that good work by chasing a wide delivery from Booth and edging to Yates at second slip.

Somerset needed a captain's innings from Overton, who survived a confident lbw shout from Booth first ball. From then on, he batted with great assurance, hitting 6 fours, and together with James Rew, took Somerset to a batting point at 250 for 8.

When Rew ran three off a ball from Ed Barnard, Warwickshire knew they would be batting next. The second new ball was taken at 279 for eight and with three runs added Rew, on 18, drove at a wide tempter from Hannon-Dalby, edging to first slip.

Hannon-Dalby then bowled Migael Pretorius with a swinging yorker, the tall seamer somehow gleaning a six-wicket haul from the bland hybrid surface. Overton was left unbeaten, having faced only 36 balls.

By lunch, Yates and Davies had added 25 to Warwickshire's advantage against the new ball and the pattern continued in the afternoon session as the two openers coped comfortably with Somerset's attack.

Yates was first to fifty off 90 balls, with five fours and a six, soon followed by Davies, who had faced 87 deliveries and hit six fours. The stand had reached 106 when the ball after reaching his half-century Davies was bowled by Jack Leach getting into a defensive tangle.

Somerset spirits were raised when Yates pulled a short ball from Overton and picked out Josh Davey at fine leg. Sam Hain joined Will Rhodes and the pair opted for caution in taking the score to 125 for 2 at tea, Hain having made 3 off 33 balls.

The final session saw Rhodes explode into action, taking successive boundaries off an Aldridge over, which had already seen Hain hit a four, to bring up 150. But just as the innings was gaining momentum Rhodes, on 36, went to pull another Overton short ball and feathered a catch through to wicketkeeper Rew.

With the lead just past 300, Dan Mousley advanced down the pitch to Overton and only succeeded in miscuing a catch to Tom Banton at mid-on to leave Warwickshire 175 for 4.

Worse was to follow for the visitors as Hain played Leach to mid-on for a single and Ed Barnard was run out by Aldridge's smart pick-up and direct hit at the wicketkeeper's end. At 177 for 5, Somerset could consider themselves back in the game.

But Hain dug in and Bethell was severe on anything short as they put together a half-century stand off 102 balls to steady the Warwickshire ship before Hain, on 43, ran out of patience and holed out to mid-on off Overton.