Michael Burgess century cements Warwickshire fightback

Building on good work by Ed Barnard and Will Rhodes, Burgess is 126 not out against Somerset

Warwickshire 373 for 8 (Burgess 126*, Barnard 92, Rhodes 63, Pretorious 4-72) vs Somerset

Michael Burgess hit his seventh first class century to cement a determined Warwickshire fightback on the opening day of the Vitality County Championship Division One match with Somerset at Taunton.

Going in at No. 8, the 29-year-old wicketkeeper made an unbeaten 126, off 167 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes, to build on the good work of Ed Barnard (92) and skipper Will Rhodes (63) after their side had slumped to 40 for 4 on losing the toss.

Chris Woakes contributed 39 to an eighth-wicket stand of 110 with Burgess that enabled Warwickshire to close on 373 for 8. Migael Pretorius was the pick of Somerset's bowling attack with 4 for 72 from 20 overs.

Josh Davey made the first breakthrough with the Warwickshire total on 19 as Alex Davies edged a defensive push to Tom Abell at first slip in the fifth over.

It was 34 for 2 when Rob Yates, on 15, nicked a lifter from Pretorius and Kasey Aldridge accepted a sharp chance at second slip. The South African struck again in his next over with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off stump to send back Sam Hain for a duck.

Warwickshire were in a deep hole at 40 when the inspired Pretorius induced Dan Mousley to edge an attempted leg-side shot to give Aldridge another slip catch at which point the seamer's figures were 3 for 6.

Rhodes survived a couple of scares before lunch, which was taken at 97 for 4, the skipper having made 42 and added 57 with Barnard, who was unbeaten on 25.

The afternoon session saw Rhodes move to fifty off 87 balls, with seven fours, and the partnership with the unflappable Barnard extend past the century mark before Somerset struck two blows in rapid succession.

Jack Leach, preferred to Shoaib Bashir as the only specialist spinner in the side, tempted Rhodes into an error as an ugly mishit saw him cloth a gentle catch to Andy Umeed at mid-on. The following over saw Craig Overton force a defensive edge from Jacob Bethell through to wicketkeeper James Rew.

Barnard remained a solid presence, having moved to a chanceless half-century off 94 balls, with eight fours. He was unbeaten on 79 at tea, sensibly picking the right balls to attack, and had helped his side to 214 for 6, with the help of Burgess, on 33 not out.

Somerset began the final session with the occasional leg-spin of Umeed, who was quickly dispatched for six by Burgess over a short leg-side boundary. It proved a solitary over as Leach changed ends to good effect.

Burgess moved to an impressive fifty off 87 balls, with five fours and a six, but Barnard fell unexpectedly with the stand on 99 as the England left-arm spinner bowled him attempting to cut a slightly quicker delivery.

Barnard had faced 159 balls and struck 12 fours on the ground where he claimed his best Championship bowling figures of 6 for 37 (11 for 89 in match) for Worcestershire in 2018.

A Burgess single of Leach took Warwickshire to a first batting point at 250 for 7. As the time for the second new ball approached, Burgess went on the attack, launching Leach for two sixes over long-on.

It was 291 for 7 when the new ball was taken, with Burgess and Woakes looking well set. Woakes brought up 300 with a glorious cover driven four off Overton as Somerset's bowling lacked the accuracy of the pre-lunch session.

Burgess went to three figures with a straight drive for two off Overton, having faced 146 balls and hit 10 fours and three sixes. The pitch was offering precious little seam movement as he and Woakes batted with increasing comfort and aggression.