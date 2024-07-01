Tom Banton, Tom Abell battle for Somerset but Warwickshire turn the screw

Somerset 208 for 6 (Banton 77, Abell 61*, Hannon-Dalby 4-45) trail Warwickshire 412 (Burgess 147, Pretorious 5-104) by 204 runs

Tom Banton and Tom Abell rescued Somerset from potential embarrassment on the second day of the Vitality County Championship Division One match with Warwickshire at Taunton.

The pair came together with the home side 57 for three in their first innings, trailing by 355 runs, and produced a patient stand of 139, Banton making 77 and Abell 61 not out before three late wickets saw Somerset stumble to stumps on 208 for six, Oliver Hannon-Dalby claiming four for 45.

Earlier, Warwickshire had extended their score from an overnight 373 for eight to 412 all out, Michael Burgess falling for 147. Migael Pretorius added the wicket of Michael Booth to his four first day victims for figures of five for 104 from 27 overs.

Only one over was bowled at the start of play before a heavy shower wiped out play for the session to the consternation of more than 700 schoolchildren granted free admission for the day. An early lunch was taken at 12.30pm, with play resuming at 1.10pm.

Somerset's frustrations of the previous evening continued and an edged four by Booth off Pretorius took the visitors to a fourth batting point at 402 for eight, having been 40 for four at one stage.

Booth then took two to third man to bring up a half-century stand with Burgess in 74 balls before Pretorius parted them, Booth edging to Abell at first slip to depart for 31.

Burgess had faced 208 balls, hitting 17 fours and three sixes when last man out, skying a catch to Jack Leach at mid-on to give Kasey Aldridge his only wicket.

Needing 263 to avoid the prospect of being asked to follow on, Somerset minds might have been on cautiously negotiating the new ball. Instead, Andy Umeed smacked the second delivery of the second over back over Hannon-Dalby's head for six and then fell to the fourth, edging a low catch to Jacob Bethell at fourth slip.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore also looked to attack at every opportunity and had moved to 22 off 35 balls when caught behind pushing half forward to a good length ball from Booth. At the other end, Chris Woakes completed a seven-over opening spell costing just 15 runs.

When Tom Lammonby, on 23, edged another catch to wicketkeeper Burgess, playing down the wrong line to Ed Barnard, Somerset were 57 for three and under pressure. Banton clubbed Booth over a short extra cover boundary for six as he and Abell saw them to 80 for three at tea. An extended final session of 43 overs began with Banton playing some delightful shots and bringing up the fifty partnership from 88 balls with a sweetly-timed back-foot shot through the covers for four off Hannon-Dalby.

Abell was largely content to play a supporting role as the stand blossomed. Banton reached a 77-ball half-century with a single of left-arm spinner Bethell, having hit 5 fours and a six, only looking vulnerable when chasing wide deliveries.

The pair settled for accumulating steadily as the ball became softer and Warwickshire's bowlers shared the frustrations of their Somerset counterparts over a pitch offering negligible seam movement or turn.

Abell survived a scare on 43 when a delivery from Barnard appeared to miss his off stump by a coat of varnish, but by then the partnership with Banton had passed the century mark and early worries in the home dressing room had eased.

A late cut off Barnard for his third four took Abell to fifty off 110 balls. Bethell produced a tidy ten-over spell for 23 runs on the unhelpful surface, but neither Abell nor Banton looked seriously troubled in the early evening sunshine.

That was until Hannon-Dalby found the outside edge of Banton's bat for the only slip, Rob Yates to pouch a low chance with five overs remaining in the day. The crestfallen Somerset player dragged himself off, having faced 143 balls, knowing a great chance of a third first class century had escaped him.