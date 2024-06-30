Matches (6)
Somerset vs Warwickshire, 44th Match at Taunton, County DIV1, Jun 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
44th Match, Taunton, June 30 - July 03, 2024, County Championship Division One
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Somerset
D
W
W
L
D
Warwickshire
D
L
L
D
D
Match centre Ground time: 03:01
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|30 June, 1,2,3 July 2024 - day (4-day match)
