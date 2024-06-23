Matches (13)
Hampshire vs Warwickshire, 39th Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
39th Match, Birmingham, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
Scorecard summary
Hampshire • 298/10(81.4 overs)1st INNINGS
74 (135)
3/35 (16)
46 (66)
3/61 (16)
Warwickshire • 254/10(72.5 overs)1st INNINGS
69 (140)
6/74 (20)
57 (89)
3/64 (16)
Hampshire • 453/6(117 overs)2nd INNINGS
166* (197)
3/65 (18)
120 (157)
2/33 (7)
Warwickshire • 321/9(108 overs)2nd INNINGS
111* (254)
3/55 (16)
79 (162)
2/55 (18)
end of over 108Maiden
WARKS: 321/9CRR: 2.97
Sam Hain111 (254b 12x4 2x6)
Oliver Hannon-Dalby0 (11b)
Felix Organ 31-8-68-1
James Fuller 16-2-55-3
107.6
•
Organ to Hain, no run
107.5
•
Organ to Hain, no run
107.4
•
Organ to Hain, no run
107.3
•
Organ to Hain, no run
107.2
•
Organ to Hain, no run
107.1
•
Organ to Hain, no run
end of over 1071 run
WARKS: 321/9CRR: 3.00
Oliver Hannon-Dalby0 (11b)
Sam Hain111 (248b 12x4 2x6)
James Fuller 16-2-55-3
Kyle Abbott 18-6-55-2
106.6
•
Fuller to Hannon-Dalby, no run
106.5
1
Fuller to Hain, 1 run
106.4
•
Fuller to Hain, no run
106.3
•
Fuller to Hain, no run
106.2
•
Fuller to Hain, no run
106.1
•
Fuller to Hain, no run
end of over 106Maiden
WARKS: 320/9CRR: 3.01
Oliver Hannon-Dalby0 (10b)
Sam Hain110 (243b 12x4 2x6)
Kyle Abbott 18-6-55-2
James Fuller 15-2-54-3
105.6
•
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.5
•
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.4
•
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.3
•
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.2
•
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.1
•
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
end of over 1052 runs
WARKS: 320/9CRR: 3.04
Sam Hain110 (243b 12x4 2x6)
Oliver Hannon-Dalby0 (4b)
James Fuller 15-2-54-3
Felix Organ 30-7-68-1
104.6
•
Fuller to Hain, no run
104.5
•
Fuller to Hain, no run
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Hampshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hampshire 12, Warwickshire 12
Sam Hain, Michael Burgess dig deep as Warwickshire salvage draw
Hampshire thwarted as hosts finish nine-down at Edgbaston after battling seventh-wicket stand
Vince, Dawson centuries turn screw for Hampshire
Warwickshire lose Alex Davies after being set 498 to win late on the third afternoon
Keith Barker's six shows Warwickshire what they've been missing
Former Bears left-armer helps Hampshire establish first-innings lead with ninth five-wicket haul for the club
Warwickshire Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|6
|34
|lbw
|16
|28
|caught
|26
|53
|caught
|37
|63
|not out
|111
|254
|lbw
|4
|6
|lbw
|9
|22
|caught
|79
|162
|bowled
|2
|6
|bowled
|4
|16
|not out
|0
|11
|Extras
|(b 9, lb 2, nb 14, w 2)
|Total
|321(9 wkts; 108 ovs)
<1 / 3>