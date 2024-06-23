Matches (13)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)

Hampshire vs Warwickshire, 39th Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
39th Match, Birmingham, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
Hampshire FlagHampshire
298 & 453/6d
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(T:498) 254 & 321/9

Match drawn

Scorecard summary
Hampshire 298/10(81.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Fletcha Middleton
74 (135)
Oliver Hannon-Dalby
3/35 (16)
Liam Dawson
46 (66)
Ed Barnard
3/61 (16)
Warwickshire 254/10(72.5 overs)
1st INNINGS
Jacob Bethell
69 (140)
Keith Barker
6/74 (20)
Dan Mousley
57 (89)
Kyle Abbott
3/64 (16)
Hampshire 453/6(117 overs)
2nd INNINGS
James Vince
166* (197)
Oliver Hannon-Dalby
3/65 (18)
Liam Dawson
120 (157)
Dan Mousley
2/33 (7)
Warwickshire 321/9(108 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Sam Hain
111* (254)
James Fuller
3/55 (16)
Michael Burgess
79 (162)
Kyle Abbott
2/55 (18)
end of over 108Maiden
WARKS: 321/9CRR: 2.97 
Sam Hain111 (254b 12x4 2x6)
Oliver Hannon-Dalby0 (11b)
Felix Organ 31-8-68-1
James Fuller 16-2-55-3
107.6
Organ to Hain, no run
107.5
Organ to Hain, no run
107.4
Organ to Hain, no run
107.3
Organ to Hain, no run
107.2
Organ to Hain, no run
107.1
Organ to Hain, no run
end of over 1071 run
WARKS: 321/9CRR: 3.00 
Oliver Hannon-Dalby0 (11b)
Sam Hain111 (248b 12x4 2x6)
James Fuller 16-2-55-3
Kyle Abbott 18-6-55-2
106.6
Fuller to Hannon-Dalby, no run
106.5
1
Fuller to Hain, 1 run
106.4
Fuller to Hain, no run
106.3
Fuller to Hain, no run
106.2
Fuller to Hain, no run
106.1
Fuller to Hain, no run
end of over 106Maiden
WARKS: 320/9CRR: 3.01 
Oliver Hannon-Dalby0 (10b)
Sam Hain110 (243b 12x4 2x6)
Kyle Abbott 18-6-55-2
James Fuller 15-2-54-3
105.6
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.5
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.4
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.3
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.2
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
105.1
Abbott to Hannon-Dalby, no run
end of over 1052 runs
WARKS: 320/9CRR: 3.04 
Sam Hain110 (243b 12x4 2x6)
Oliver Hannon-Dalby0 (4b)
James Fuller 15-2-54-3
Felix Organ 30-7-68-1
104.6
Fuller to Hain, no run
104.5
Fuller to Hain, no run
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossHampshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Peter Hartley
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
Match Referee
England
Wayne Noon
PointsHampshire 12, Warwickshire 12
Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
WMH Rhodes
bowled634
AL Davies
lbw1628
DR Briggs
caught2653
DR Mousley
caught3763
SR Hain
not out111254
EG Barnard
lbw46
JG Bethell
lbw922
MGK Burgess
caught79162
CR Woakes
bowled26
CN Miles
bowled416
OJ Hannon-Dalby
not out011
Extras(b 9, lb 2, nb 14, w 2)
Total321(9 wkts; 108 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR8512137
ESSEX8413125
SOM8215114
DURH821499
HANTS821497
NOTTS812592
WARKS802689
LANCS823387
WORCS803572
KENT814362
Full Table